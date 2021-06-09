EA accidentally leaks Battlefield 6 screenshots on Origin ahead of official stream

Official details will be revealed today in an exclusive Battlefield stream.

The official Battlefield 6 cover art and a bunch of other images was leaked on Origin, Electronic Arts’ official distribution gaming platform for PC.

The images confirm that the new shooting game is happening in a futuristic setting 21 years from now in 2042. According to the leak, Russia and United States stand at the brink of war in Battlefield 6 and the game will be officially released on October 15, which would confirm what EA said in an earnings call with investors.

First direct-feed Battlefield screenshots have appeared on Origin https://t.co/blszJYfmHA — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2021

The leaked images showed war tanks, helicopters, and a soldier diving in what seems to be a suit with a futuristic helmet.

“Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans,” the leak said. “These Specialists use their skills to shape the future—a future worth fighting for.” There are also details about how online play will work.

“Battlefield 2042 introduces 7 vast maps for up to 128* players. Customize weapons, gadgets, and vehicles in-battle to tip the scales in your favor. Summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit. Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.”

All of these leaks might be confirmed today as EA has prepared an exclusive reveal stream for Battlefield 6, which will go live at 9am CT.