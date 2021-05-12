EA plans to release Battlefield 6 between October and December 2021

Eletronic Arts revealed its plans to launch Battlefield 6 between October and December this year in a recent earnings call to investors. The company also confirmed that the popular shooter will be released for both previous-gen consoles (Xbox One and PlayStation 4), current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X/S), and PC.

Battlefield 6 was originally teased last year and there’s expectations among fans that EA will host a conference in June to release more details, one month before the EA Play Live showcase. The company didn’t release a Battlefield title in 2020, breaking what had been an annual circle.



“The game has everything fans love about Battlefield,” EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said on Tuesday. “We’re excited to reveal the game to fans next month and share a lot more over the summer.”

Words that rhyme with Soon:



June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

According to Wilson, there are no plans for an annual title in the Battlefield franchise again or to launch a battle royale mode. “Nothing to announce at the moment on either an annualised release of Battlefield and/or the nature of the modes in the upcoming game,” the CEO said.

“We’re going to talk about a lot around that in the months to come, starting next month with our reveal trailer, which I had the chance of seeing a work-in-progress last week and it is incredible what the team has been able to do in the context of next generation consoles”

Aside from Battlefield 6, EA also confirmed that its sports titles such as FIFA 22, F1 2021, and Madden NFL 2022 will be released between July and September 2021, with NHL 22 coming around the same time as Battlefield 6.