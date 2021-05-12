Battlefield 6 will be released on current-gen and next-gen consoles

EA discussed its plans for Battlefield 6 in a recent earnings call to investors, revealing the upcoming shooter will run on next-gen consoles—PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S—but also current-gen consoles—PS4 and Xbox One.

“So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles,” EA boss Andrew Wilson said on Tuesday.

EA is following CD Projekt’s example amid the global semiconductor shortage, which has affected the supply of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The consoles have been in high demand since launching last year and could remain in short supply through 2020, according to a recent report.

The multi-gen Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t live up to expectations in 2020 after players experienced performance issues, glitches, and graphical errors. But Battlefield 6 could be a different story.

EA is confident that it can pull it off. “With respect to current generation versus next generation titles, or maybe we should say current generation versus past generation platform titles, this has been done exceptionally well for decades,” Andrew Wilson said.

The company’s “unbelievable experience” at getting the “very best” out of past generation consoles, according to Andrew Wilson, ensure that EA, as it moves to the next generation, is getting “more and more” out of the old generation platforms.

Battlefield 6’s official reveal trailer is expected to release in June.