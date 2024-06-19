Dragon Quest 3 fans outraged by HD 2D remake’s extortionate price tag

The Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake base version is priced at $59.99 while the Collector’s Edition is $199, and even die-hard fans think the prices are outrageous.

Disgruntled Dragon Quest 3 fans discussed the price of the remake on social media, slamming both the base version and Collector’s Edition of the game.

“I can’t believe you made a collector’s edition so lackluster and overpriced that I may just not get it. Even though I love Dragon Quest so much :/ Also shipping isn’t even included…” one fan complained.

“It’s really nice, but that price is crazy, it’s not worth THAT much, come on. Companies are just getting greedier and greedier with special editions,” another added.

Charging that much money for this kind of game just doesn’t feel right. Image via Square Enix

While fans mostly took offense to the Collector’s Edition price, the base game’s price tag is also an issue for some. The original game came out in 1988 in Japan and was released in the West in 1992. Many feel that $60 is too much of an asking price for a 36-year-old game. It also doesn’t help that unlike most video game remakes, Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake is choosing to keep its 2D art style, which mostly resonates with fans of the original and likely won’t draw in new players to the series. Unlike new releases with a similar art style, such as Octopath Traveler 2, this is still an old game being retold yet again.

Speaking of remakes and re-releases, Dragon Quest 3 has had many re-releases since it’s initial launch, including a very recent port to most modern consoles, including Nintendo Switch, with a modest price of $12.49.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not these price tags affect the sale numbers of yet another re-release of a beloved JRPG.

