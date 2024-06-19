Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Dragon Quest heroes are in a throne room
Image via SquareEnix
Category:
General

Dragon Quest 3 fans outraged by HD 2D remake’s extortionate price tag

That’s too much, man!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 04:57 am

The Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake base version is priced at $59.99 while the Collector’s Edition is $199, and even die-hard fans think the prices are outrageous.

Recommended Videos

Disgruntled Dragon Quest 3 fans discussed the price of the remake on social media, slamming both the base version and Collector’s Edition of the game.

“I can’t believe you made a collector’s edition so lackluster and overpriced that I may just not get it. Even though I love Dragon Quest so much :/ Also shipping isn’t even included…” one fan complained.

“It’s really nice, but that price is crazy, it’s not worth THAT much, come on. Companies are just getting greedier and greedier with special editions,” another added.

Dragon Quest 3 heroes are in a battle
Charging that much money for this kind of game just doesn’t feel right. Image via Square Enix

While fans mostly took offense to the Collector’s Edition price, the base game’s price tag is also an issue for some. The original game came out in 1988 in Japan and was released in the West in 1992. Many feel that $60 is too much of an asking price for a 36-year-old game. It also doesn’t help that unlike most video game remakes, Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake is choosing to keep its 2D art style, which mostly resonates with fans of the original and likely won’t draw in new players to the series. Unlike new releases with a similar art style, such as Octopath Traveler 2, this is still an old game being retold yet again.

Speaking of remakes and re-releases, Dragon Quest 3 has had many re-releases since it’s initial launch, including a very recent port to most modern consoles, including Nintendo Switch, with a modest price of $12.49.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not these price tags affect the sale numbers of yet another re-release of a beloved JRPG.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.