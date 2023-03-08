Does THE FINALS have controller support?

THE FINALS, Embark Studios’ impressive-looking first-person shooter, entered its closed beta stage on March 7, 2023. The game doesn’t have an official release date, and the final product may still look significantly different, but THE FINALS was able to wow many FPS fans with its closed beta trailer.

The destruction mechanic makes THE FINALS a unique game since no match will be the same with the actively changing surroundings. While not everyone will get to test THE FINALS in its closed beta stage, players who do will get to receive a set of rewards for their interest and cooperation.

Fans who don’t get to participate in the beta will be watching the game progress from the shadows and wait for their desired features to get implemented into the game, including controller support.

Will THE FINALS have controller support?

It’s currently a little unclear if THE FINALS will have controller support on PC. However, the game will likely have controller support in some fashion since the game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S alongside its PC launch.

At the time of writing, however, THE FINALS’ closed beta is only available on PC, and the developers haven’t added controller support to the game. Considering a large majority of PC players use a mouse and keyboard setup for gaming, controller support might not have been a high priority for the developers for this particular beta.

This doesn’t mean that the feature won’t be added to THE FINALS as the game’s looking toward a console release. The developers will have to work on optimizing the game for consoles before its official release, and that might be when the PC version receives controller support.