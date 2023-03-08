All rewards for The Finals closed beta

"If you earn them now, you'll always have them."

The Finals has figuratively and literally broken onto the free-to-play, squad-based FPS scene with its closed beta today, thanks largely in part to its emphasis on dynamic, destructible environments.

Spearheaded by the efforts of developer Embark Studios—founded in 2018 and driven by industry veterans from EA and DICE—The Finals is not only inviting players to try out and share its gameplay for the first time but also earn some exclusive rewards that will carry over to the full version of the game.

Here are all the permanent rewards up for grabs during the closed beta of The Finals.

The Finals closed beta permanent rewards

Closed Beta Casual t-shirt: Unlocked at Career Level 20

Unlocked at Career Level 20 Closed Beta Casual sweatpants : Unlocked at Career Level 20

: Unlocked at Career Level 20 Closed Beta Casual sneakers : Unlocked at Career Level 20

: Unlocked at Career Level 20 Closed Beta Action V9S Silenced Pistol : Unlocked at Career Level 30

: Unlocked at Career Level 30 Closed Beta Action Repeater : Unlocked at Career Level 30

: Unlocked at Career Level 30 Closed Beta Action M32 Grenade Launcher : Unlocked at Career Level 30

: Unlocked at Career Level 30 Closed Beta Chic bundle : Unlocked at end of Battle Pass page one

: Unlocked at end of Battle Pass page one Closed Beta Tama weapon charm : Unlocked at end of Battle Pass page two

: Unlocked at end of Battle Pass page two The Finals Baseball Cap : Unlocked by reaching Bronze in Ranked Leagues

: Unlocked by reaching Bronze in Ranked Leagues The Finals Sweatband : Unlocked by reaching Silver in Ranked Leagues

: Unlocked by reaching Silver in Ranked Leagues Sports Gloves: Unlocked by reaching Gold in Ranked Leagues

As shown in the list above, there are 11 permanent rewards that can be earned for a limited time during the closed beta by progressing in Career Level, through the Battle Pass, and in Ranked Leagues.

Taking a look at the entire package, the Closed Beta Chic outfit and Closed Beta Tama weapon charm are the cosmetics that are probably going to stand out to most players and seem well worth getting.

The Finals closed beta is available now on PC (via Steam) for those with access, and is set to end on Tuesday, March 21.