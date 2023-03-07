If you’re looking for a game where you can blast your way through buildings and enemies alike, then The Finals might be what you’re looking for.

The new first-person shooter created by Embark Studios has wowed the community with its flashy gameplay and over-the-top destructive environments and will be officially releasing this year. Before the actual drop, however, select players will have a chance to try things out in its beta which will be lasting for two weeks from Tuesday, March 7, to March 21.

This beta, however, is not open to the public. Players who wish to jump into the action will need to gain access from the developer as it rolls out the game, and there is only one way to get the green light.

How to join The Finals closed beta

The only way to gain access to the closed beta is through the game’s Steam page. Players can head over to the store, where they can add the game to their wishlist or request access to the beta through the client.

Once the player clicks the request button, they will be added to a list of applicants who will be given access to the game when the developers push for more players on the beta servers. Over the next few days, anyone who requests access will need to periodically check their emails for a notification that they’ve been given access. Note that beta access is not guaranteed when you request through this method.

The Finals closed beta is also only available on PC through Steam at the moment, so console players will have to stand pat and watch the games for now until Embark sets its eyes on a possible beta for console gamers.