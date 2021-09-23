Does Diablo 2 Resurrected have crossplay and cross-progression?

You can do one, but not the other.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was released today and players can play on a number of different systems, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

With so many options for playing the hack-and-slash RPG remake, it’s natural to wonder if the game will have cross-platform features that are popular among modern video games.

Blizzard has already made it clear that players will have access to cross-progression.

No matter what platform you’re playing on, you’ll be able to transfer your characters and loot from one platform to another. To do so, you’ll need to have your Battle.net account linked to both systems that you wish to connect.

Additionally, you’ll need to purchase Diablo 2: Resurrected for all systems that you wish to share progression between.

Cross-platform play as it is traditionally considered isn’t currently available for Diablo II: Resurrected. You can’t play multiplayer modes with players on other platforms or systems.