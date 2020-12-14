Discord is “having problems” with connectivity

Slow messages for some, completely down for others.

Discord was experiencing downtime for some users across the globe earlier today, while others were reporting other serious issues, according to Downdetector.

While some users were struggling to log in, those who were still logged in before the downtime happened were having issues sending messages. Other users saw their messages still go through to others albeit slowly.

User reports indicate Discord is having problems since 7:04 AM EST. https://t.co/pv4UyD8mSP RT if you're also having problems #discorddown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 14, 2020

It’s unclear exactly what was causing the issues for Discord users at this time. Discord has yet to make a statement regarding the mass issues and slowdown that users were experiencing.

Discord isn’t the only platform that wasn’t working this morning, though. YouTube and Google also experienced what appears to be server outages across the globe.

Update Dec. 14 7:30am CT: Discord is back to normal.