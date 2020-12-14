Youtube is Currently Down with 503 Errors appearing everywhere

Youtube and Google in general are currently experiencing blackouts across the board, with a multitude of sites facing downtime.

The reason behind the issues is currently unknown, with most of the sites showing an “Error 503” when trying to access anything Google-owned. On the Youtube website, viewers are being greeted with a “Something went wrong…” error instead.

While Youtube appears to be down for everyone, some users are still able to access Google Search and Gmail albeit for a little while before it crashes once again.

It is currently unknown how much longer Youtube and Youtube’s live streaming service will be down, as Google has yet to acknowledge what is going on. At first glance, it appears that the issues stem from a server outage on Google’s end but we won’t know the cause until an official statement is made.

Edit Dec. 14 6:33am: YouTube appears to be working again for some users, but is still down for others. Apparently if you aren’t logged in or in incognito it works fine

Edit Dec. 14 6:40am: Youtube appears to be back to normal now but some Google services like Gmail are still down.