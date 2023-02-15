Despite a mediocre launch, this Dragon Ball survival game is getting new content starring Vegeta

New content is coming to Dragon Ball: The Breakers. And this time, a known character from the series is finally arriving: in the form of the game’s newest Raider, Vegeta.

The game’s new update will go live tomorrow, Feb. 16. It will be headlined by the homecoming of Vegeta, who is one of the most famous characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, mainly due to his status as Goku’s archrival turned friend.

The Vegeta character can transform into his known Great Ape form, as seen in the update’s trailer where he is depicted fighting, of course, Goku.

“Take charge as the Prince of Saiyans, where your goal is to eventually become the legendary Great Ape,” Bandai Namco said in a statement. “But watch your tail, Survivors (especially Yajirobe) aren’t going to give up so easily!”

A bunch of survivor skins will also debut in The Breakers. This includes skins for Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry. As for new transpheres, Goku and Gohan’s (teen version) Super Saiyan forms will be available via the Spirit Siphon, as well as new items like Goku’s Gi, adult Trunks’ Adventure Outfit, Granpa Gohan’s mask, and the Saibaman Plush. The update caps off with the arrival of a new map known as the Rocky Field.

The update comes after Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ launch in October, which was less than stellar, especially compared to the other games from the Dragon Ball franchise.