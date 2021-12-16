Commodore 64 games are likely coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players will likely be able to enjoy Commodore 64 games soon, according to a cryptic tweet from Thalamus Digital.

Thalamus Digital is an indie developer and publisher that made a big announcement that should excite retro gaming fans. The organization said it “listened” to fans asking for Commodore 64 games on the Nintendo Switch and to “stay tuned.” Nintendo has not publicly confirmed that Commodore 64 games are coming to the Switch, but this is a good indication that they might be on the way.

The Commodore 64 was one of the most popular home computers throughout the 1980s and older gamers have fond memories of playing titles like The Last Ninja or Ghostbusters. A new generation would likely enjoy these retro titles on the Nintendo Switch and they’d be an excellent addition to the existing retro lineup.

Switch owners can already enjoy Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games with the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription. Dedicated players can also purchase authentic versions of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, adding a familiar experience to the games. This service will continue to receive more content, which might include the Commodore 64 titles.

It’s unclear which Commodore games will come to the Switch or if they’ll be available in the online service, but fans will likely learn more information soon.