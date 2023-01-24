Can you use cheats in Fire Emblem Engage?

As a tactical role-playing game that relies on calculated strategy, Fire Emblem Engage isn’t exactly a walk in the park to finish—at least, not for those relatively new to the franchise. For that reason, and the fact it has co-op and player-versus-player modes that can be even more difficult, some players might be tempted to use cheats.

Those who fall into that camp might be wondering whether it has cheats at all. But like most titles that fall in Nintendo’s main line of intellectual property, it’s not possible to cheat in Fire Emblem Engage. Not on the official version of the game on the Switch, anyway.

But while that’s music to the ears of players who want battles to be decided by skill and strategy rather than anything else, where does it leave the desperate players looking for a solution to their woes?

Image via Intelligent Systems

How to avoid needing to use cheats in Fire Emblem Engage

The obvious answer is improving, and a good place to start doing that is by reading some of the Fire Emblem Engage guides we have available. For example, you can learn about the Weapon Triangle, how to get Master Seals and Second Seals to make units stronger, how to promote them at the right time, and more.

Once you’ve learned everything, you’ll have a much easier time preparing for, and participating in, battles. Building your units and using them wisely is what separates the sheep from the wolves. And of course, you’ll need to keep practicing, too.

If you’ve done all that, you’ll look back at the time you wondered if it was possible to use cheats and laugh because you’d have torn your way through so many battles.