Fire Emblem Engage has been released on Nintendo Switch, offering a new take on the series’ gameplay for fans. As a strategy RPG, the new features in the game are mostly focused on combat and tactics.

Among those, you’ll quickly discover the Weapon Triangle as a new way to gain an edge in fights. When it’s mastered, using its bonus can make the difference between a victory and a defeat, which makes it essential to fully grasp how it works.

Screengrab via FE Engage

Here is the Weapon Triangle’s new mechanic explained in Fire Emblem Engage and how to make the most of it.

Fire Emblem Engage’s Weapon Triangle Explained

The Weapon Triangle works similarly to Elemental synergies in many games: some weapons have an advantage over others, as well as weaknesses to exploit.

If you hit a target using a weapon that has the advantage over the enemy’s, you’ll get the Break! effect and a bonus, which will prevent the enemy from counterattacking until their turn arrives. It will give more space to defeat them, which is why it’s important to master it.

Here is how strengths and weaknesses are set for weapons:

Use a Sword against the Axe.

Use an Axe against the Lance.

Use a Lance against the Sword.

The only “weapon” that’s not affected by the Triangle is Combat Arts, the character’s fists. Those are simply strong against any weapon. For this reason, having at least one Combat Arts character in your roster can provide a lot of utility.