Remnant 2 provides the option to play with a canine companion using the Handler Archetype, but the big question is: can you name the dog?

By choosing the Handler Archetype, players in Remnant 2 are joined on their adventures by a four-legged friend who can attack enemies, provide healing, de-buff enemies, and be an all-around good boy.

The dog is hands down the best feature of the Handler Archetype and, for those like me, may well be the sole reason for the choice.

Immediately after getting the Handler Archetype and my new bestie, I turned around to test whether you can pet the dog. And yes, you can pet the dog in Remnant 2. However, that immediately led to another question.

Can you name the dog in Remnant 2?

Such a good boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately, there is no way to name the dog in Remnant 2 and your four-legged friend is instead stuck with the rather generic name of “Dog” in the game’s UI.

That’s a shame considering it would not have changed anything in the game and merely would see the name change in the UI, increasing immersion in the game.

Related: All Archetypes in Remnant 2 and how to unlock them

That does not mean you cannot name the dog at all, however, though you will instead be restricted to using the name for your virtual buddy in your head. Still, it’s better than nothing.

It does feel like the developers missed a trick, however, as having actual names for animal companions in games makes a big difference. They also don’t always have to be customizable names to make an impact—just look at Dogmeat in Fallout 4.

On the flip side, it may save you from emotional pain at seeing your in-game companion get hurt or die.

About the author