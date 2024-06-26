Jet Set Radio leaks suggest upcoming remake will be open world

More leaks regarding the revival of Jet Set Radio have surfaced again online, and they point to several interesting new developments regarding the structure of the upcoming remake.

Recommended Videos

After SEGA announced that several new installments for many of their franchises are in development, including for the cult classic action game Jet Set Radio, there hasn’t been much official word as to what might be in store for the remake. Earlier this year, leaks came out that offered minor details about the series reboot, and now more leaks have arrived to shed some new light on what to expect. According to @MSKAZZY69, the remake will be an open world game, and is being made using Unreal Engine 5.

As mentioned before, the JSR Remake is an open world remake with new additions that are also similar to the reboot. This remake is in UE5. This is why the screenshots look much different from the original game. The reboot expands on this remake.



Source: Midori https://t.co/dwdORAL5LL — Senhorita Kazzy (@MSKAZZY69) June 25, 2024

This leaker also said this remake is different from the “reboot,” which is expected to be a free-to-play game similar to that of Fortnite and VALORANT, but the two games are seemingly connected and the reboot will expand on certain elements of the remake. All of this is allegedly part of SEGA’s plan to enter the free-to-play market.

There are some people thinking that the F2P reboot and the remake are one and the same, when that's not true



Here are SEGA's plans for that reboot and remake initiative



Source: Midori https://t.co/5lhC4ZsCCl pic.twitter.com/dppl3LcLDe — Senhorita Kazzy (@MSKAZZY69) June 25, 2024

As with all leaks and rumors that pop up online regarding new and upcoming games, the legitimacy of these leaks should be questioned until an official announcement by SEGA is made in the future. But if these leaks are true, then fans of the original 2000 game will have a lot to took forward to now that SEGA is pushing such a big revival for the franchise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy