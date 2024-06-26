Jet Set Radio leaks suggest upcoming remake will be open world

More leaks regarding the revival of Jet Set Radio have surfaced again online, and they point to several interesting new developments regarding the structure of the upcoming remake.
After SEGA announced that several new installments for many of their franchises are in development, including for the cult classic action game Jet Set Radio, there hasn’t been much official word as to what might be in store for the remake. Earlier this year, leaks came out that offered minor details about the series reboot, and now more leaks have arrived to shed some new light on what to expect. According to @MSKAZZY69, the remake will be an open world game, and is being made using Unreal Engine 5.
This leaker also said this remake is different from the “reboot,” which is expected to be a free-to-play game similar to that of Fortnite and VALORANT, but the two games are seemingly connected and the reboot will expand on certain elements of the remake. All of this is allegedly part of SEGA’s plan to enter the free-to-play market.
As with all leaks and rumors that pop up online regarding new and upcoming games, the legitimacy of these leaks should be questioned until an official announcement by SEGA is made in the future. But if these leaks are true, then fans of the original 2000 game will have a lot to took forward to now that SEGA is pushing such a big revival for the franchise.