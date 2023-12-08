SEGA developing huge new lineup of games including Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi

SEGA is cooking up a whole new lineup of classic revivals.

Jet Set is returning with a modernized look.
Screenshot via SEGA

After years of rumors, SEGA is finally ready to launch a lineup of new games from its classic catalog. While we didn’t see dates, short bits of footage were shown off for multiple games like new takes on Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi

According to the surprise trailer that aired during The Game Awards, SEGA is working on new installments for five classic series: Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. For many of these franchises, it will be the first time SEGA has dusted them off in well over a decade. 

Shinobi is back with a new look.
Get ready for plenty of classics to make a return. Screenshot via SEGA

SEGA claims this is an approach to bring “New Era, New Energy!” into its upcoming game lineups. Jet Set looks like a full-on modernized take on the franchise while others like Shinobi appear to be stylized approaches to reignite classic formulas. 

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.