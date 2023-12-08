SEGA developing huge new lineup of games including Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi

After years of rumors, SEGA is finally ready to launch a lineup of new games from its classic catalog. While we didn’t see dates, short bits of footage were shown off for multiple games like new takes on Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.

According to the surprise trailer that aired during The Game Awards, SEGA is working on new installments for five classic series: Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. For many of these franchises, it will be the first time SEGA has dusted them off in well over a decade.

Get ready for plenty of classics to make a return. Screenshot via SEGA

SEGA claims this is an approach to bring “New Era, New Energy!” into its upcoming game lineups. Jet Set looks like a full-on modernized take on the franchise while others like Shinobi appear to be stylized approaches to reignite classic formulas.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.