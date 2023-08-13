The best Remnant 2 mods

The smooth and brutal combat in Remnant 2 makes it one of the biggest must-play games out right now. Mods can greatly change up the combat system, adding new levels of depth to the action. From adding a little fire damage to your ammo to summoning an eye of destruction, mods allow players to really change up their approach to gunning down enemies and bosses.

But with so many options available, what exactly are the best mods for weapons in Remnant 2? Let’s take a look.

The best Weapon Mods for Remnant 2

Hot Shot

This deadly mod takes every bullet you fire and turns it into a flaming projectile of destruction. When hit, enemies will be lit on fire and take damage over time. The flames will continue to eat at them for ten seconds, even if you stop shooting them.

Even better, this mod is available to players at the very beginning of the game. Hot Shot is one of four options players can choose from, and after picking it by accident in my first playthrough, I haven’t turned back since.

This mod is perfect for the beginning of the game when racking up as many kills as possible is key. It’s also very effective against bosses, allowing you to increase damage dealt to one enemy at a time.

Bore

Bore is a similar type of mod to Hot Shot, adding extra power to your ammo. It effectively turns the first shot of your magazine into a drill, which bores into your enemies and deals extra damage, creating a weak spot on your opponent where you hit them with it. This makes Bore perfect for marksmen and ideal for boss fights, but we only recommend this if you consider yourself a good shot.

You can acquire the Bore Weapon Mod from Ava McCabe after defeating the Abomination boss and grabbing the Mutated Growth.

Fargazer

Who needs to actually fire their weapon? Just let an evil eye portal do the heavy work for you.

The Fargazer Weapon Mod lets you summon a miniature version of the Legion boss, applying stacks of Madness and dealing damage over time to any enemies caught in their gaze. With this mod, you’ll never lose a staring contest again.

Craft the Fargazer mod at McCabe with the Agnosia Driftwood dropped from defeating Legion for the first time in Yaesha.

Stasis Beam

A fancy way of saying “freeze ray.” When you hit your opponent with a Stasis Beam, they become slowed, opening them up to all sorts of attacks. After three seconds, they freeze completely for a further 10 seconds.

The Stasis Beam is a great mod for anyone going into an overwhelming fight against many foes. If you can’t take any of your enemies out easily, it can save your life to freeze one down and regroup. The ability to take down many foes at once also makes this great for farming scrap.

Completing the Zombie Cave will grant you a Stasis Core, which you can then craft into the Stasis Beam mod at Ward 13.

Energy Wall

This powerful mod proves that weapons aren’t just for dealing damage; they’re for defense as well. Energy Wall sets up a force field on the ground that your enemies can’t shoot through. It’s a great offensive tactic as well, as you can still shoot through it just fine.

Be aware though, the shield has only so much health. Stand behind it for too long and it will eventually drop, so be ready to evade. You’ll need the Ionic Crystal from Timeless Horizon to craft the Energy Wall Weapon Mod.

Defrag

One of the conceptually strangest mods in the game, Defrag ends up incredibly useful in fighting against groups of enemies. Defrag allows you to infect your weapon with malware, inflicting damage over time. Instead of setting your enemy on fire, Defrag inflicts damage by causing your opponents to glitch—with often hilarious results.

When your enemies die, they leave behind a “glitch,” which you can shoot and explode causing damage over a large radius. This makes it useful for fights against bosses with heaps of minions, like the Mother Mind. You can also pick up this glitch and deal extra damage with it for around 15 seconds.

To craft Defrag, you’ll need the Necrocyte Strand from Cancer, a boss in Root Earth.

Space Crabs

The title of this one alone lets you know that this mod is going to be a good time. The Space Crabs mod lets you summon two egg sacs full of—you guessed it—Space Crabs, with a maximum of 10 at a time. These crabs will attack your enemies and explode upon impact.

While pretty funny in look and concept, Space Crabs are a wonderful tool for covering your options. You can fire them out from a place of cover to force your enemy to take some pressure off of you. This versatile Weapon Mod can be crafted at McCabe using the Cracked Shell, which drops from N’Erud’s Primogenitor boss in The Hatchery.

The endless variety of Remnant 2 is what makes it such a special game. With options out there like staring at your opponent until they die and summoning creatures to do your bidding, you’ll never run out of fun ways to take your enemies down.

Master the best mods for weapons in Remnant 2, and you’re sure to increase your power as a player.

