How to beat Legion in Remnant 2: Fargazer mod reward

Remnant 2 features an abundance of unique bosses for you to fight on your way to defeating the campaign, and none are as uniquely designed as Legion, in my opinion. You will encounter Legion in The Twisted Chantry inside of Yaesha, and its unique debuff makes it a tough foe to defeat.

You won’t want to take your eye off this one—trust me.

Defeating Legion in Remnant 2, a guide

The Eye is the key, just don’t stare too long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legion’s boss room is moderately-sized and open, apart from two undercover awnings to the left and right which are held up by pillars. These pillars will be key to the boss fight, and we’ll explain why later.

You’ll be forgiven for thinking the figure seated on the stone throne is the boss, but don’t be fooled. It’s the circular ring above the figure that you’ll want to target—but stare for too long at the “Eye” and you’ll literally go mad.

When Legion glows red, it inflicts Madness—a debuff that builds up stacks while looking at the glowing boss. If your Madness bar fills up, you receive a debuff that deals damage over time and shrouds your HUD. If it fills again while already stacked, you begin taking even more damage over time. This damage is unavoidable. The Eye will also shoot slow projectiles that track toward you.

Here’s your biggest problem, though: You can only damage Legion while it is glowing. Targeting the Eye while it is shut still does damage but it’s so small you might as well have not bothered at all. This boss fight, then, is all about balancing your Madness meter with your damage output.

The best way I found to do this was to use the pillars as cover. When Legion began to glow, I would fire at the Eye then take cover behind the pillar, swinging out to damage the boss but watching my Madness meter to make sure it didn’t fill up.

Throughout the fight, Legion will also summon mobs that will attack you. Here’s where your melee weapon comes in handy. These mobs have no ranged attacks, so let them get close to you then strike them down quickly, saving your ranged ammo for the boss.

Aim for the center of the Eye, but don’t run out of ammo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While doing this, keep an eye on the figure on the throne. Occasionally, they’ll charge their fist and then blast out a wave of Madness, dealing damage and increasing your debuff meter. Hold stamina and use your dodge to avoid this.

At about 70 percent HP, the Eye will dismount the wall and begin to follow you around the center of the arena, making it more difficult to avoid its gaze. Continue to use the pillar as cover and chip away at the Eye, all while defeating any mobs that approach you on foot. Hitting the direct center of the boss deals bonus critical damage.

Once the HP bar reaches zer9, the Eye will darken and you will have won the battle.

Rewards for defeating Legion in Remnant 2

Defeating Legion gets you three Lumenite Crystals, a Tome of Knowledge, and 500 Scrap. Heading toward the exit you should also encounter a chest filled with extra Scrap and some Forged Iron. But by far the most important reward will be an Agnosia Driftwood.

You can use the Agnisia Driftwood at Ava McCabe at Ward 13 to craft the Fargazer mod, which can be added to any weapon. When used the Fargazer mod summons the Eye of Legion to fight for you, gazing at enemy units and applying the Madness damage-over-time debuff to them.

One of the coolest weapon mods in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While enemies gaze at the Eye, they receive a stack of Madness every 0.25 seconds, with each stack dealing three damage per second. Each enemy can receive a maximum of 10 stacks of Madness, dealing a total of 30 damage per second. The debuff lasts for five seconds and is refreshed every time the enemy gazes into the Eye.

