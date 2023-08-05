Remnant 2: How to defeat the Mother Mind

The Mother Mind might just be one of the creepiest bosses in Remnant 2. When my co-op partner and I took it on for the first time, we needed several attempts to defeat this tentacled beast. But once you get the hang of it, it’s a rather simple boss fight.

Here are the best tips and tricks for defeating the Mother Mind in Remnant 2.

Where can you find the Mother Mind in Remnant 2?

The Mother Mind is a boss in the Yaesha Realm and can be found on the Nameless Nest map. Given that Remnant 2 is procedurally generated, you may not encounter it through your first playthrough of the game’s campaign. If you’d still like to take on this challenge or earn its rewards, though, you can do so through the Adventure mode.

When you enter this boss fight, you’ll notice right away how little ground there is in the chamber where you fight the Mother Mind. There will be four main rectangular platforms with a giant chasm in the middle. Two of these platforms will be slightly raised, with steep ramps leading down to the other two lower platforms. Be careful not to fall into the abyss below—it’s a quick way to your doom.

List of Mother Mind attacks

When you start the boss fight, you’ll learn the Mother Mind has a few main attacks. Below are all the attacks you’ll find in this boss fight, as well as corresponding timestamps for the video below.

A long wind-up into vertical strikes across the ground (0:33)

across the ground (0:33) A whirlwind-like slash that hits twice (0:38)

that hits twice (0:38) A delayed attack in which the Mother Mind becomes invincible and destroys platforms (0:46 to 1:00)

(0:46 to 1:00) An ability that summons smaller monsters (1:01)

(1:01) An attack that launches projectiles that coat the ground in a poison (1:07)

Like in any boss fight, dodging at the proper time is crucial. The windows for both the vertical strike and the whirlwind attack are slightly delayed, and you’ll need to dodge the whirlwind twice.

Time your dodges accordingly. Video by Dot Esports

Best tips and tricks for beating the Mother Mind in Remnant 2

Knowing all of the boss’s attacks is handy, but it won’t save you in every situation. You’ll need to develop a good eye for dodge timings and acquire proper gear and consumables before you head into this fight.

Here are a few tips and tricks to defeating the Mother Mind in Remnant 2:

Don’t stand on one platform for too long . If you see the boss quickly fly upwards, high-tail it to the next platform before it flies up to the top of the chamber a second time.

. If you see the boss quickly fly upwards, high-tail it to the next platform before it flies up to the top of the chamber a second time. Kill the smaller monsters as quickly as you can—especially the blue ones, since they can teleport and become tricky to kill. While neither of the smaller creatures does as much damage as the boss, they can still chip away at your health if you don’t dispense of them quickly. Having a weapon mod like the Voltaic Rondure—which you get from defeating the Bloat King, and sends out an electric orb that slowly shocks surrounding enemies—helps deal damage to the smaller creatures while you focus the boss.

as quickly as you can—especially the blue ones, since they can teleport and become tricky to kill. While neither of the smaller creatures does as much damage as the boss, they can still chip away at your health if you don’t dispense of them quickly. Having a weapon mod like the Voltaic Rondure—which you get from defeating the Bloat King, and sends out an electric orb that slowly shocks surrounding enemies—helps deal damage to the smaller creatures while you focus the boss. Avoid the poison on the ground at all costs. That stuff dishes out large chunks of damage faster than you might expect.

on the ground at all costs. That stuff dishes out large chunks of damage faster than you might expect. Aim for the glowing red “eye” of the Mother Mind. This is the creature’s weak spot, so your hits will deal extra damage.

If you’re still struggling to defeat the Mother Mind, there’s no shame in returning to Ward 13 to upgrade your weapons or purchase more charges for your Relic from Wallace. I used the Royal Hunting Bow for my fight against the Mother Mind—but only because it’s my favorite weapon in the game. You might want to consider swapping to a weapon that suits your favorite playstyle and class.

Rewards for defeating the Mother Mind

After you’ve taken down the Mother Mind, you’ll be rewarded with the following items:

Three Lumenite Crystals

A Trait point

500 Scrap

The Cordyceps Gland crafting material

You can take the Cordyceps Gland to Ava McCabe at Ward 13 to craft the Tremor weapon mod. In addition to the crafting material that the Mother Mind drops, you’ll also need five Lumenite Crystals and 650 Scrap.

The Tremor weapon mod will launch a projectile that “cracks the ground and spawns shockwaves that deal 75 damage” in nine meters for six seconds, according to the item’s description. The shockwaves will then inflict 3x impact.

