Creating an unstoppable force in MyPlayer is no easy task. And if you want to compete in NBA 2K22, it’s essential that you do your best to get the most out of your creation.

Since its release on Sept. 10, NBA 2K22 players have been looking for the best position to have their MyPlayer play, as well as the perfect build. Power forward is a solid option to start your MyPlayer career with.

If you want to create the best power forward possible, here are five builds that we think will help you excel. Each build is suited for the type of player you want as well.

Best power forward builds in NBA 2K22

There are a few ways to go about a power forward build. Here are five builds suited for different types of play. Unlike our small forward builds list, all of these builds tend to differentiate one way or another, whether it’s wanting to facilitate for your team, be a beast in the paint, or have the ability to stretch out the floor as a bigger player.

Point Beast

The power forward position is synonymous with a beast of a player who bullies everybody else in the paint ala Zion Williamson. If you’re looking for that, then this is the build for you.

Although it’s not quite like Zion—as you lose precision from beyond the arc—all of your focus will be on being a complete paint monster. You’ll be able to finish at the rim with ease and clamp down on any defender messing in your domain.

Height : 6’8”

: 6’8” Weight : 255 LBS

: 255 LBS Wingspan : 90.0”

: 90.0” Takeover : Glass Cleaner

: Glass Cleaner Primary skills : Defense and Rebounding

: Defense and Rebounding Secondary skill: Finishing

2-Way Facilitator

Although this option isn’t as common as other builds, the 2-Way Facilitator can be a boon for any team if used effectively. Power forwards aren’t known to be great ball handlers by nature. And in a game that thrives off of ball handlers, adding an extra one can help change things up.

This player is a solid ball-handler and a great playmaker, giving teams an extra threat other than just the normal guards. He can make pinpoint passes to teammates waiting at the three-point line all while being able to go to the cup if needed. Think of Anthony Davis or Domantas Sabonis, for example. They both can handle the ball when needed and get most of their points from outside the paint.

Height : 6’8”

: 6’8” Weigh t: 226 LBS

t: 226 LBS Wingspan : 7’6”

: 7’6” Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Stretch Four

As one of the more unique power forward builds in the game, the Stretch Four was introduced thanks to European players like Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol. This type of play has carried on to today’s game. Normally, the Stretch Four can find ways to attack the defense with their big size all while being able to shoot from mid-range. Nowadays, the Stretch Four can still do the same things but add in the fact that he can shoot from the three-point line and show off strong defensive skills.

Height : 6’7”

: 6’7” Weight : 210 LBS

: 210 LBS Wingspan : 6’11”

: 6’11” Takeover: Limitless Range

3-Level Scorer

Maybe you want a MyPlayer who’s more versatile, a player who can score at any level with a defender’s hand in his face. He can also put in work in the paint. This is that build.

With a “score first” attitude in mind, this build realistically is available at all positions. It just happens to work splendidly at power forward since you’ll force the defense to run out of the paint to guard you. You can score from pretty much anywhere, but with this build, you’ll lose some defensive edge.

Height : 6’8”

: 6’8” Weight : 225 LBS

: 225 LBS Wingspan : MAX

: MAX Takeover: Limitless Range

Post Playmaker

Similar to the 2-Way Facilitator build with its focus on playmaking, this option still has its own touch. Out of all of the builds on this list, this is the one that will require the most skill and focus to manage. You’ll be a nightmare in transition and be able to cut to the basket with ease.

This is the perfect build for players who like playing small ball. You’ll tend to be a little bit shorter and lighter than the average power forward, so guarding them won’t be a strong suit. Adding defensive badges could help in that regard. This isn’t one of the more popular power forward builds, but it’s certainly a unique one.