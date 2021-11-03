Battlefield 2042 early access for EA Play and Game Pass members is coming next week

EA has revealed that a 10-hour early access period for Battlefield 2042 will start on Nov. 12 for EA Play members, including Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers for consoles, and for those who pre-ordered the game.

The previous beta test raised some concerns for players, who received a direct response from the devs saying that the final version of the game would contain many improvements. And it’s this version of Battlefield 2042 that players will be able to experience during the 10-hour early access period, allowing even players who haven’t pre-ordered the game to try it out one last time before considering if they want to purchase it.

The latest video released by DICE revealed the gameplay of Battlefield Portal and the possibility of playing Battlefield 2042 with the nostalgia of maps from previous titles, such as Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Battlefield Portal will be “an all new, community-driven platform where you can create, share, and discover unexpected Battles from Battlefield’s iconic past, present and future,” according to EA. “Change the rules of war—mix maps and elements from classic Battlefield games with Battlefield 2042.”

Battlefield 2042 launches on Nov. 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. So if you want to play it a week early, make sure you’re an EA Play member or an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. Then, you’ll be able to play for 10 hours over as many days as you like. But once you reach the time limit, the game will no longer be accessible without purchasing it.