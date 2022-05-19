All Haddie Kaur Perks in Dead by Daylight

With Dead by Daylight’s sixth anniversary approaching, Behaviour Interactive is getting ready to shake up the game with events, balance changes, and new releases.

The developer is looking to overhaul its most popular perks. A new killer, Dredge, will be joining the fray alongside a new survivor, Haddie Kaur. The new survivor was only leaked at the start of May, and players have been waiting since to get to know them better.

Haddie Kaur has three perks, and getting to know them better prior to her release can allow you to ease the learning curve when she finally becomes available.

Haddie Kaur’s perks in Dead by Daylight

Overzealous Get motivated and inspired while fighting back against the Ravage. This perk activates after cleansing a totem. Four percent increases repair speed. Losing a health state deactivates this perk.

Inner Focus You have honed your ability to see through the haze of the Ravage. See the scratch marks of other survivors in a 32-meter range in front of you. If a survivor loses a health state within a 32-meters range of you, the Killer’s aura will be revealed for five seconds.

Residual Manifest A lifetime of chasing the darkness has taught you that the best disinfectant is light. Killer Blind actions will apply a 30 seconds Blindness status to the Killer. This perk grants the ability to rummage through an opened chest once per Trial and will guarantee a basic Flashlight.



When will Haddie Kaur release in Dead by Daylight?

Haddie Kaur is currently scheduled for a June 7 release. The survivor will go live alongside Chapter 24: Roots of Dread patch.