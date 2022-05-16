All games featured in PlayStation Plus lineup

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has been the center of the console’s ecosystem. If you’re looking to test out your favorite game’s online features, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus. Not only PlayStation Plus will grant you access to multiplayer game modes, but it also helps players expand their game library.

Every month, Sony picks games available on PlayStation and makes them free for Plus subscribers. Though three-to-four free games a month doesn’t sound that bad, the subscription system has been living under the shadow of Xbox’s Game Pass. Xbox’s take on the subscription system offered more value and games, but it’s finally time for PlayStation Plus to turn the tables.

Sony announced that it was getting ready to revamp the subscription system in March 2022. The new version would offer more than 700 games, starting in June. PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

The current PlayStation Plus system will inherit the Essential tag, and players will need to upgrade to either Extra or Deluxe memberships to unlock the following games.

At the time of writing, Sony has only disclosed some of the titles that will be available in June. Details regarding the rest of the titles are likely to come in the upcoming months.

The PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog

The following games will be available to players with a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium/Deluxe memberships.

PlayStation Studios

Game Developer/platform Alienation Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun Housemarque, PS4 Returnal Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party partners

Game Developer/platform Ashen Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight WB Games, PS4 Celeste Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft, PS4

Classic Games Catalog

The following games will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/ Deluxe members.

Originals

PlayStation Studios

Game Developer/platform Ape Escape Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable Housemarque, PSP

Third-party partners

Game Developer/platform Mr. Driller Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon Team17, Original PlayStation

Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Game Developer/platform Ape Escape 2 Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy Japan Studio, PS4 Siren Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4

Third-party partners

Game Developer/platform Bioshock Remastered 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection WB Games, PS4

Original PS3 games

The original PS3 games will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members via streaming.

PlayStation Studios

Game Developer/platform Crash Commando Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls From Software, PS3 echochrome Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational Japan Studio, PS3 Ico Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer Japan Studio, PS3 rain Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack Clever Beans, PS3

Third-party partners

Game Developer/platform Asura’s Wrath Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Rockstar Games, PS3

Time-limited game trials

Screengrab via Sony

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will also be able to try the following titles for two hours. This will allow players to test the titles they’re looking to buy before actually having to do so.

PlayStation Studios

Game Developer/Platform Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third-party partners