All games featured in PlayStation Plus lineup

Here it begins, a new age of PlayStation Plus.

Image via PlayStation

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has been the center of the console’s ecosystem. If you’re looking to test out your favorite game’s online features, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus. Not only PlayStation Plus will grant you access to multiplayer game modes, but it also helps players expand their game library.

Every month, Sony picks games available on PlayStation and makes them free for Plus subscribers. Though three-to-four free games a month doesn’t sound that bad, the subscription system has been living under the shadow of Xbox’s Game Pass. Xbox’s take on the subscription system offered more value and games, but it’s finally time for PlayStation Plus to turn the tables.

Sony announced that it was getting ready to revamp the subscription system in March 2022. The new version would offer more than 700 games, starting in June. PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

The current PlayStation Plus system will inherit the Essential tag, and players will need to upgrade to either Extra or Deluxe memberships to unlock the following games.

At the time of writing, Sony has only disclosed some of the titles that will be available in June. Details regarding the rest of the titles are likely to come in the upcoming months.

The PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog

The following games will be available to players with a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium/Deluxe memberships.

PlayStation Studios

GameDeveloper/platform
AlienationHousemarque, PS4
BloodborneFromSoftware, PS4
Concrete GeniePixelopus, PS4
Days GoneBend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse EditionHousemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s CutKojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon’s SoulsBluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStarsLucid Games, PS5
Everybody’s GolfJapan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s CutSucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of WarSanta Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush RemasteredJapan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero DawnGuerrilla, PS4
Infamous First LightSucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second SonSucker Punch, PS4
KnackJapan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco RemasteredJapan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 RemasteredJapan Studio, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-ManInsomniac Games, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesInsomniac Games, PS4/PS5
MatterfallHousemarque, PS4
MediEvilOther Ocean, PS4
Patapon RemasteredJapan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 RemasteredJapan Studio, PS4
ResogunHousemarque, PS4
ReturnalHousemarque, PS5
Shadow of the ColossusJapan Studio, PS4
Tearaway UnfoldedMedia Molecule, PS4
The Last GuardianJapan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us RemasteredNaughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left BehindNaughty Dog, PS4
Until DawnSupermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake CollectionNaughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s EndNaughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost LegacyNaughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega CollectionClever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party partners

GameDeveloper/platform
AshenAnnapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUbisoft, PS4/PS5
Batman: Arkham KnightWB Games, PS4
CelesteMaddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: SkylinesParadox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
Far Cry 3 RemasterUbisoft, PS4
Far Cry 4Ubisoft, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal EditionSquare Enix Co. LTD, PS4
For HonorUbisoft, PS4
Hollow KnightTeam Cherry, PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxySquare Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K222K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer WildsAnnapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident EvilCapcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VIBandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
South Park: The Fractured but WholeUbisoft, PS4
The Artful EscapeAnnapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2Ubisoft, PS4
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionUbisoft, PS4

Classic Games Catalog

The following games will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/ Deluxe members.

Originals

PlayStation Studios

GameDeveloper/platform
Ape EscapeJapan Studio, Original PlayStation
Hot Shots GolfJapan Studio, Original PlayStation
I.Q. Intelligent QubeJapan Studio, Original PlayStation
Jumping Flash!Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Syphon FilterBend Studio, Original PlayStation
Super Stardust PortableHousemarque, PSP

Third-party partners

GameDeveloper/platform
Mr. DrillerBandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Tekken 2Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Worms World PartyTeam 17, Original PlayStation
Worms ArmageddonTeam17, Original PlayStation

Remasters

PlayStation Studios

GameDeveloper/platform
Ape Escape 2Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the SpiritsJapan Studio, PS4
Dark CloudJapan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud 2Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVisionSIE, PS4
Hot Shots TennisJapan Studio, PS4
Jak IINaughty Dog, PS4
Jak 3Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat RacingNaughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor LegacyNaughty Dog, PS4
Rogue GalaxyJapan Studio, PS4
SirenJapan Studio, PS4
Wild Arms 3SIE, PS4

Third-party partners

GameDeveloper/platform
Bioshock Remastered2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip EditionGearbox Publishing, PS4
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningTHQ Nordic, PS4
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionWB Games, PS4

Original PS3 games

The original PS3 games will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members via streaming.

PlayStation Studios

GameDeveloper/platform
Crash CommandoCreative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon’s SoulsFrom Software, PS3
echochromeJapan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of BoundsJapan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World InvitationalJapan Studio, PS3
IcoJapan Studio, PS3
InfamousSucker Punch, PS3
Infamous 2Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of BloodSucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!Japan Studio, PS3
MotorStorm ApocalypseEvolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RCEvolution Studios, PS3
PuppeteerJapan Studio, PS3
rainJapan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For BootyInsomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in TimeInsomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the NexusInsomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HDHousemarque, PS3
Tokyo JungleJapan Studio, PS3
When Vikings AttackClever Beans, PS3

Third-party partners

GameDeveloper/platform
Asura’s WrathCapcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Konami, PS3
Devil May Cry HD CollectionCapcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the WestBandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R.WB Games, PS3
Lost Planet 2Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2Koei Tecmo, PS3
Red Dead Redemption: Undead NightmareRockstar Games, PS3

Time-limited game trials

Screengrab via Sony

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will also be able to try the following titles for two hours. This will allow players to test the titles they’re looking to buy before actually having to do so.

PlayStation Studios

GameDeveloper/Platform
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionNaughty Dog, PS5
Horizon Forbidden WestGuerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third-party partners

GameDeveloper/Platform
Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt, PS5
Farming Simulator 22Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland2K Games, PS4/PS5
WWE 2K222K Games, PS4/PS5