PlayStation Plus to offer more than 700 games from June, will introduce 3 new tiers

Sony has revealed major PlayStation Plus changes that will go live in June.

From June, PlayStation Plus will be merged with PlayStation Now. It will be divided into three various options, with each one being obtainable for a different price, offering divergent content. Instead of allowing users to download several new games every month, it will transition into a gaming subscription service with a wide library of titles to choose from.

All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 29, 2022

The three different options players may pick from June are PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The former will provide the same benefits that PS Plus brings today, including two new titles available to download every month and access to the multiplayer modes. It will also grant its subscribers cloud storage for saved games and exclusive discounts in the PS Store.

The Plus Extra and Plus Premium versions will have more in store, while having the Essential features also included. The former will add “a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners,” according to a blog post by Sony.

Plus Premium will launch with up to 340 additional games, which are said to include PS3 games via cloud streaming, and an undisclosed number of “options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations.” With the PS Plus Premium subscription, players will be also allowed to try out certain titles before buying them.

The prices increase with every level of the offer. PS Plus Essential will cost $9.99 monthly, $24.99 quarterly, and $59.99 yearly. The Plus Extra will be available for $14.99 monthly, $39.99 quarterly, and $99.99 yearly. And the Plus Premium will be purchasable for $17.99 monthly, $49.99 quarterly, and $119.99 yearly.

The changes are scheduled to take place in June, however, the exact date remains to be seen. Sony is aiming to go live with the new update step-by-step in every region. “We’re rolling out the new PlayStation Plus offering in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world,” Sony said.

Sony promises to update PlayStation users with more details closer to the launch.