All Exoprimal trophies and achievements

Face the dinosaurs in dino-wars.

A red exosuit takes up an offensive position in Exoprimal in a city environment.
Image via Capcom

The grind for trophies and achievements on PlayStation and Xbox respectively looks to be a great way to spend time in Exoprimal, with 39 to collect.

Spread across a number of challenges including defeating specific enemy types, customizing exosuits, playing as different classes, and progressing through the story, there’s plenty to keep you occupied in Exoprimal.

On PlayStation, collecting all 39 trophies will award players with the illustrious Platinum award, while players on Xbox can undertake the challenges in order to boost their total Gamerscore.

A sample of the achievements obtainable in Exoprimal, with nine shown providing a variety of gamerscore.
Plenty to sink your teeth into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All 30 trophies and achievements in Exoprimal

To collect all 39 Achievements and Trophies in Exoprimal, you will need to complete the following challenges:

  1. Welcome to Aibius: Completed the tutorial
  2. Research Facility: Returned from Dino Survival for the first time
  3. Good News!: Checked a report from Leviathan
  4. Magnum’s Investigation: Helped with Magnum’s investigation
  5. Meet Durban: Defeated a powerful Neosaur
  6. Durban’s Trial: Survived a combat test in the abyss
  7. Man in the Machine: Witnessed Leviathan’s abnormality
  8. Prized Research Subjects: Defeated Durban
  9. Peerless Shooter: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Deadeye
  10. Riding the Wind: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Zephyr
  11. Highly Explosive: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Barrage
  12. Battlefield Recon: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Vigilant
  13. Dead End: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Roadblock
  14. Mission Complete: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Krieger
  15. Mechanical Bushido: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Murasame
  16. Healing Practices: Repaired 10,000 total health with Witchdoctor
  17. Ruler of the Skies: Repaired 10,000 total health with Skywave
  18. Dangerous Skater: Repaired 10,000 total health with Nimbus
  19. Spear Stopper: Stopped a Triceratops charge with Roadblock
  20. Carnivore No More: Defeated a Carnotaurus
  21. Shield Slayer: Defeated a Triceratops
  22. A New Tyrant: Defeated a T. Rex
  23. Ancient Problems, Modern Solutions: Defeated a large number of dinosaurs summoned by Leviathan
  24. Cretaceous Eradicator: Eliminated a total of 100,000 dinosaurs
  25. Dinosaur Handler: Used a Dominator for the first time
  26. Threat Level Rising: Experienced a dinosaur upgrade for the first time
  27. A Sample of Suits: Tried 10 different exosuits
  28. Shapeshifter: Emerged victorious using five different exosuits in Dino Survival
  29. No Exosuit? No Problem: Eliminated 20 dinosaurs as a pilot in a single match
  30. Exosuit Developer: Customized the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits in the Hangar
  31. Arms Dealer: Unlock three rigs
  32. Decisions, Decisions: Equipped a module for the first time
  33. Exosuit Researcher: Collected 50 modules
  34. One Small Step: Increased your suit level for the first time
  35. Ace Pilot: Reached suit level 10 with 10 exosuits
  36. Exofighter’s Honor: Equipped an award for the first time
  37. Fashionable, Yet Deadly: Set a suit skin, weapon skin, decal, and charme on a single exosuit
  38. Escape Path: Checked Lost Data for the first time
  39. Whatever They Won’t See Coming: Escape from Bikitoa

Some trophies and achievements will be harder to complete than others, with the most time-consuming likely to be raising your exosuit to level 10 on 10 different exosuits, as well as defeating hordes of enemies with each class.

With future updates to come in Exoprimal, including new variants to exosuits, the list of trophies and achievements may expand in the future.

About the author

Josh Challies

Freelance writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Part-time Twitch streamer with an unhealthy Sandslash obsession.

More Stories by Josh Challies