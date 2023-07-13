All Exoprimal trophies and achievements

The grind for trophies and achievements on PlayStation and Xbox respectively looks to be a great way to spend time in Exoprimal, with 39 to collect.

Spread across a number of challenges including defeating specific enemy types, customizing exosuits, playing as different classes, and progressing through the story, there’s plenty to keep you occupied in Exoprimal.

On PlayStation, collecting all 39 trophies will award players with the illustrious Platinum award, while players on Xbox can undertake the challenges in order to boost their total Gamerscore.

Plenty to sink your teeth into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All 30 trophies and achievements in Exoprimal

To collect all 39 Achievements and Trophies in Exoprimal, you will need to complete the following challenges:

Welcome to Aibius: Completed the tutorial Research Facility: Returned from Dino Survival for the first time Good News!: Checked a report from Leviathan Magnum’s Investigation: Helped with Magnum’s investigation Meet Durban: Defeated a powerful Neosaur Durban’s Trial: Survived a combat test in the abyss Man in the Machine: Witnessed Leviathan’s abnormality Prized Research Subjects: Defeated Durban Peerless Shooter: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Deadeye Riding the Wind: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Zephyr Highly Explosive: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Barrage Battlefield Recon: Defeated 1,000 dinosaurs with Vigilant Dead End: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Roadblock Mission Complete: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Krieger Mechanical Bushido: Blocked a total of 10,000 damage with Murasame Healing Practices: Repaired 10,000 total health with Witchdoctor Ruler of the Skies: Repaired 10,000 total health with Skywave Dangerous Skater: Repaired 10,000 total health with Nimbus Spear Stopper: Stopped a Triceratops charge with Roadblock Carnivore No More: Defeated a Carnotaurus Shield Slayer: Defeated a Triceratops A New Tyrant: Defeated a T. Rex Ancient Problems, Modern Solutions: Defeated a large number of dinosaurs summoned by Leviathan Cretaceous Eradicator: Eliminated a total of 100,000 dinosaurs Dinosaur Handler: Used a Dominator for the first time Threat Level Rising: Experienced a dinosaur upgrade for the first time A Sample of Suits: Tried 10 different exosuits Shapeshifter: Emerged victorious using five different exosuits in Dino Survival No Exosuit? No Problem: Eliminated 20 dinosaurs as a pilot in a single match Exosuit Developer: Customized the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits in the Hangar Arms Dealer: Unlock three rigs Decisions, Decisions: Equipped a module for the first time Exosuit Researcher: Collected 50 modules One Small Step: Increased your suit level for the first time Ace Pilot: Reached suit level 10 with 10 exosuits Exofighter’s Honor: Equipped an award for the first time Fashionable, Yet Deadly: Set a suit skin, weapon skin, decal, and charme on a single exosuit Escape Path: Checked Lost Data for the first time Whatever They Won’t See Coming: Escape from Bikitoa

Some trophies and achievements will be harder to complete than others, with the most time-consuming likely to be raising your exosuit to level 10 on 10 different exosuits, as well as defeating hordes of enemies with each class.

With future updates to come in Exoprimal, including new variants to exosuits, the list of trophies and achievements may expand in the future.

