When will Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 start?

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, Season Two will be the first massive content update that the game will receive in 2024. The battle royale entered the new year with the start of chapter five, which will eventually run its course and make way for new content.

Considering Fortnite ended 2023 with epic events and amazing cosmetics, players hope that Chapter Five, Season Two can also live up to the hype. Toward the end of 2023, Fortnite had to repeat the Eminem event after a server overload, and players could earn skins for the rapper. Omni-Man also came to Fortnite, and LEGO Fortnite drew in a huge number of users.

Knowing Epic Games, I expect there to be more collaborations and events in Fortnite Chapter Five, Season Two when it releases in the coming months. Here’s what we know about when Chapter Five, Season Two arrives in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter Five, Season Two release date

Eminem’s Fortnite performance was a breath of fresh air for Icon skin-line enthusiasts. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, Season Two will be released on March 8, 2024. Players logging into the game can find a countdown on the battle pass interface. When this timer hits zero, Fortnite’s servers are expected to go down for the new update.

On March 8, Fortnite’s Chapter Five, Season One will also end, so you’ll have until then to collect all of its respective battle pass content.

Will there be an end-of-the-season event before Fortnite’s Chapter Five, Season Two?

Yes, Epic always puts together final events that mark the end of seasons, and it’ll also be the case for Chapter Five, Season One. While it may not be as flashy as 2023’s final event which saw over 2.5 million people watch Fortnite’s The Big Bang event on Twitch, Epic always finds a way to deliver engaging content and events to extend the ongoing storyline.