When does Fortnite’s current season 1 end?

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season one ends on March 8, 2024, at 1am CT, lasting 98 days, as stated on the in-game battle pass page. After this date, the current battle pass and its unclaimed rewards will be unavailable, making way for a new pass with different skins and cosmetics.

The end date of March 8, 2024, also marks the conclusion of the first seasons of LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing, which are integrated with the Fortnite Battle Royale mode battle pass. The unique LEGO-style skins and cars introduced in these games through the battle pass will become unclaimable after the end of Chapter Five, season one.

Will Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1 ending have a live event?

The grand prize of the current battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of today, there’s been no announcement of a delay for the end date of Fortnite Chapter Five, season one. Delays are uncommon and typically only happen if Epic Games encounters significant issues shortly before launching a new chapter or season. It’s rare for them to plan delays or change an end date due to player engagement or non-technical factors.

When does Fortnite Festival’s current season end?

The Weeknd will be featured in Fortnite Festival until 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season one of Fortnite Festival, titled Opening Night, ends on Feb. 22, 2024. This end date is different from those of the Battle Royale, LEGO, and Rocket Racing games, as Fortnite Festival features its own battle pass, complete with a unique currency and quests.

The conclusion of this first season will mark the end of The Weeknd collaboration and the removal of many songs from the Battle Pass.

Unlike skins and cosmetics in other game modes, songs in Fortnite Festival are gameplay items. This raises questions about whether Epic Games will permanently lock these songs behind a battle pass that becomes unavailable after February 2024. Fans of the mode, like myself, hope this won’t be the case, as the flexibility to skip some passes and still access all songs in the future is very important.