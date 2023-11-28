How to get the Eminem skin in Fortnite

You only get one shot for now.

It’s been a while since Fortnite had its last icon collaboration, and Eminem’s on his way to breaking that silence. The legendary rapper will get honorary skin in Fortnite with three styles, and he’s also expected to perform a concert.

Considering the iconic styles that will be attached to Eminem’s Fortnite skins, getting it will be a must for collectors and Eminem fans.

When does the Eminem Fortnite skin release?

Epic Games will release Eminem’s Fortnite skin on Nov. 29 at 6pm CT, according to dataminers.

The Marshall Magma Style for the Eminem skin will be locked until Dec. 2, though, since players will need to attend the Big Bang live event to unlock it.

How do you get the Eminem Fortnite skin?

You can get the Eminem Fortnite skin from the in-game shop with V-Bucks. All Eminem-related cosmetics will be available in Fortnite’s shop when they’re released, and all players will be able to buy them in exchange for V-Bucks.

How much will Eminem’s Fortnite skin cost?

We expect Eminem’s Fortnite skin to cost around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. This price tag estimation was based on previous icon skin releases like Ariana Grande and Marshmello. Bundle prices might fluctuate based on the contents.

Icon series Fortnite skins can also come with back blings, emotes, dances, and even harvesting tools.

All eras of the Slim Shady will be present in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games.

How to unlock the Marshall Magma Style for Eminem skin in Fortnite

You can unlock the Marshall Magma style for the Eminem skin by attending the Big Bang event on Dec. 2. Even if you participate in the event before buying the skin, the style will still unlock when you get it later, so make sure to attend the event even if you aren’t planning to get the skin upon its release.

Following Eminem’s time in the game, metal band Avenged Sevenfold will come to Fortnite as a collaboration was teased on Twitter.