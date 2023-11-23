When is the Big Bang Fortnite Live event?

A season we won't forget comes to an end.

Fortnite Chapter Four, mostly known as Fortnite OG, has been one of the battle royale’s most memorable seasons in recent years, and Epic Games is now ending it on a high note with the Big Bang Live event.

The Big Bang event will be the end of the Fortnite OG season, but it’ll also mark the start of another one. While Epic always finds a way to come up with memorable live events, this one will be supercharged with Eminem’s presence.

A Leaked Fortnite Eminem skin first gave away Epic’s intentions, and with the world-famous rapper joining in, the Big Bang event is being hyped as ‘biggest to date.’

When is the Big Bang event in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s Big Bang event will take place at 1pm CT on Dec. 2, 2023. The Big Bang will also be the last Fortnite live event in 2023, and it may introduce an Eminem live concert.

Considering the last Fortnite concert happened in 2021, fans have been counting the days to see more of their favorite artists collaborate with Epic in designing interactive live events.

While the Big Bang event will try to end the OG season in a worthy way, Fortnite players will also get to add the exclusive skin to their collection. Attending the event will also let you unlock an alternative style for Eminem.

Following the event, the downtime for patch v28.00 will start on Dec.2, 10:30pm, and the patch should go live in the early hours of Dec. 3

It’s currently unclear what Epic has been cooking to release after the OG season, but since this alternate time off from the usual release schedule was an instant hit amongst Fortnite enthusiasts, the new season will have big shoes to fill.