When will Avenged Sevenfold come to Fortnite?

Metalhead Fortnite enthusiasts rejoiced as Avenged Sevenfold teased a Fortnite event on Twitter. This unexpected fusion of heavy metal and the Fortnite world caught players off guard since the game recently announced a concert in preparation for the Big Bang event.

The Fortnite Eminem concert is expected to take place on Dec. 2, and the game has a vast history of welcoming rappers and pop artists. Not only was this collaboration unexpected since Fortnite already had an event lined up for December, but it was also a surprise since this would be metal’s first representation in Fortnite.

When is Avenged Sevenfold coming to Fortnite?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when exactly Avenged Sevenfold will come to Fortnite. The band only hinted at their collaboration with Epic Games via a teaser released on social media, with a cryptic message: “soon.”

Avid fans of the band might recall Avenged Sevenfold’s appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, so Fortnite won’t be their first rodeo.

When is the Avenged Sevenfold concert in Fortnite?

Though Epic hasn’t confirmed anything, Fortnite fans are wondering whether Avenged Sevenfold will hold a concert in the game. Considering Epic’s desire to introduce more live events to Fortnite, a show can be in the books for the heavy metal band.

We don’t have a specific time or day for the Avenged Sevenfold Fortnite concert, though; the earliest date would be Dec. 2, 2023.

Is there Avenged Sevenfold skins in Fortnite?

If the Avenged Sevenfold x Fortnite collaboration materializes, the band will be added to the game in the form of playable skins. These cosmetics are likely to be purchasable via Fortnite‘s shop.

We will update this article as more information on this matter gets released by Epic or Avenged Sevenfold.