Fortnite to repeat Eminem event after server overload

If you’re still waiting in a queue for Fortnite‘s season-ending The Big Bang event, don’t despair: Epic Games will repeat the event twice after the scheduled 2 PM EST showing to allow every player a chance to witness Eminem’s idealized digital form.

This move comes after a massive turnout for the event resulted in queues longer than the event itself, perhaps serving as the perfect ending for a Fortnite season characterized by ever-soaring player counts.

Lose yourself in this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Usually, Fortnite events are one and done, but these are hardly usual circumstances. Queues are a common sight for the beginning of new seasons, as remixed maps and new battle pass offerings draw players in droves, but it’s rare to see the servers slammed quite this. Rather than opting to delay the event to allow more players to connect, Epic has instead scheduled two more showings at 5 and 11 PM EST, respectively, after which the game servers will shut down for maintenance and updates.

Don’t feel too bad if you miss out on the reruns of this event, however, as it is essentially just an interactive music video you’ll be able to catch on YouTube later. The real treat here is the upcoming Chapter Five, which looks to host some of the most ambitious collaborations the game has ever seen. Solid Snake, Peter Griffin (yes, really) and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all been teased for the upcoming season, making the battle pass a day-one purchase for many. A LEGO collaboration has also been revealed, which looks to involve a new game mode and, if we’re very lucky, physical LEGO sets to display in the real world.

Whether or not you manage to catch the Eminem show, the future of Fortnite is looking bright—it’s just a shame you have to wait in a queue to get there.