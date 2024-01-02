LEGO Fortnite gets even more force users in latest Star Wars drop

Star Wars fans, rejoice! Four franchise favorites are back in the Fortnite shop and now you can enjoy their outfits inside LEGO Fortnite.

Rey, Zorii Bliss, Kylo Ren, and the Sith Trooper are all available to buy today and can all be used with their unique block-type variants inside LEGO Fortnite. That adds four more big players from the Star Wars universe to the ever-growing list of Fortnite skins available to use inside the survival game.

There are just some of the Star Wars skins in Fortnite. Screenshot via Epic Games

That’s another win for Star Wars fans who may have been concerned with Epic Games’ statement that some branded IP would not be included in the range of outfits usable with LEGO Fortnite. We can well and truly say now that Star Wars looks are not included on this list.

If you haven’t yet added these Star Wars looks to your collection, you can save some V-Bucks by purchasing the Rise of Skywalker Bundle that includes Rey, Sith Trooper, and Finn for the price of 3,500. This saves you a fair bit of cash given that all of the other skins sell for 1,500 V-Bucks each.

While these are the latest Star Wars looks to get the LEGO treatment, they aren’t the first. Last week classic Star Wars characters Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia all got their unique looks added to the game, but even before that, some other characters had been made available.

Basically, LEGO Fortnite is quickly becoming a Star Wars fan’s dream playground and who knows, perhaps one day we will see builds added to the game based on iconic Star Wars locations and vehicles. Of course, nothing of this sort has been announced so for the time being it’s still just a dream.

LEGO Fortnite is available to play on all devices that service Fortnite right now.