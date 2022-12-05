Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has one of the biggest followings on any social media platform in the history of the internet, and he’s about to take over more than just YouTube.

Fortnite is known for its wide variety of different skins, featuring a collection of different collaborations. In other words, there are a ton of celebrities that have crossed over to the land of Epic Games, and they aren’t stopping this bus yet.

It was announced that Chapter Four is bringing a whole new collection of skins like the DOOM slayer skin and Geralt of Rivia.

MrBeast is one of the other skins making its way onto Fortnite servers this Chapter and you’re likely going to see a flood of MrBeast’s clogging up your matches.

When is MrBeast coming to Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Currently, all we know is his skin is arriving in Chapter Four. The previous Fortnite Chapter lasted from March to December, meaning if they follow the same trajectory, we’ll be seeing MrBeast winning battle royales in no time.

MrBeast was spotted during the Fortnite Chapter Four “A New Beginning” teaser trailer, floating through space alongside the long-awaited green Marvel superhero, Hulk.

There’s no official date for their release release, so we’ll just have to wait until MrBeast makes his way into Fortnite. Expect a video from the YouTuber when his character model is released, and prepare for wave after wave of MrBeast emoting on your dead body.

He’s a massive name to add to the list of playable characters in Fortnite, and he’s more than likely not going to be the last.