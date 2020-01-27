When does Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2 start?

Fortnite finally has a date for the second season of Chapter Two following several delays from Epic Games.

It looks like Fortnite will getting some of the biggest updates to the game in the same month since Epic revealed on Jan. 24 that Fortnite will be moving to the Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system in update v11.50, just weeks before the release of season two later that month. This means that Fortnite will become smoother and the gameplay will feature more realistic physics, likely including movement and building.

Epic has been cryptic about additions to Fortnite in season two. Alongside the reveal of the chaos physics system, the developers said that Fortnite will feature “[redacted]” and multiple “[redacted],” leaving fans to speculate about what content will be included in the next season of Fortnite. But, like most seasons, there will be new skins, a potential crossover with the Birds of Prey movie, and map changes.

Although the second season has been delayed several times before, Epic finally revealed that season two will begin on Feb. 20 in a blog post. This was leaked one day prior to the announcement since Epic pushed the end date of season one from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20 by updating the in-game calendar API, suggesting that season two would arrive on the same day.

During this time, Epic could introduce additional influencer skins following the success of Mixer streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ outfit that was implemented earlier this month alongside his own Pon Pon emote.

Fortnite fans will have to wait until the start of February to see new content. But considering season two is on the horizon, it’ll be worth the wait.