Epic teases Fortnite x Birds of Prey crossover

Epic Games has potentially teased a Fortnite crossover with Warner Bros.’ upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off action movie, Birds of Prey.

Warner Bros. posted an image earlier today with the female characters featured in Birds of Prey, including Margot Robbie portraying the Joker’s love interest, Harley Quinn, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. Shortly after, Epic replied to the post by saying “see you soon Harley,” suggesting a potential collaboration could be on the way.

Fortnite on Twitter @wbpictures @DojaCat @jurneesmollett @charlottelawr @ellajaybasco @theestallion @MargotRobbie See you soon Harley! 😏

This wouldn’t be the first time that Epic has teased a potential crossover with a major production company or film franchise. In late 2019, Epic collaborated with Disney’s flagship property Star Wars in a Fortnite crossover that included Stormtrooper skins, Lightsabers, and an exclusive short clip from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker that released in late December.

These crossovers are typically met with critical acclaim since it implements new content into the game and provides players with fun and dynamic experiences, rather than continuously playing the same game.

If a Birds of Prey crossover comes to fruition, it’d likely include content that’s similar to previous crossovers, potentially including a Harley Quinn skin and emote or Black Mask, the main villain of the movie.

These crossovers typically vary in duration. The first major crossover was with Disney’s other intellectual property, The Avengers. This brought Marvel’s popular villain Thanos into the game paired with his Infinity Gauntlet. This crossover allowed players to become the mad titan himself and terrorize other Fortnite players.