When does the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration end?

The Intergalactic Imperial Fleet, Stormtroopers, and Rebel soldiers won’t overstay their welcome in Fortnite.

The Imperial Stormtrooper skin was introduced in Fortnite earlier today, which is purchasable for 1,500 V-Bucks in the item store. But the skin is free if players purchase EA’s latest title Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from the Epic Games store. This wasn’t the only content introduced, however.

Epic Games Store on Twitter Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper? 🤔 Buy Star Wars #JediFallenOrder on the Epic Games Store and receive the Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit in Fortnite! https://t.co/rJxBhIV9cF https://t.co/e633BQwbQq

Fans quickly discovered an Imperial Star Destroyer from the Star Wars universe in the distance of the far corner of the map. It’s presumed that this ship will fly closer to the map and potentially hold the Sith army, which could wreak havoc on Fortnite.

Although the ship looks like it’s weeks away from arriving, it could move into hyperspeed to reach its destination faster. This is because the “sign-up period” for the event is set to end on Monday, Nov. 18. But the Stormtrooper skin is only purchasable until Nov. 17, according to the PS4 store.

The Star Wars content could keep coming until the arrival of the last film in the Skywalker saga, Star-Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, which premieres on Dec. 19.

Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks on Twitter If you didn’t know, the Stormtrooper Outfit will stay in the itemshop until the 17th of November. [@Merl]

Epic Games has a history of collaborating with other entertainment companies. In September, Batman arrived in Fortnite and introduced Gotham City. In July, Stranger Things collaborated with Epic to bring some unique skins and creepy monsters to Fortnite.