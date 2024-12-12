How to pet an animal in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

As soon as anyone finds out there are animals in a game the first question is “Can I pet it?” Thankfully for all you friends of furballs out there, in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, you can. But where are the furry creatures and how can you pet one?

Recommended Videos

How to find and pet an animal in Brick Life

There are two places you can go to pet animals in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life. The first is the Cozy Paws Cafe on the street by the beach, and the second is the pony rescue center at The Trot Lot. Both of these places have cute animals to meet and pet, with all the supplies you need to take care of them.

Find the cafe and the stables in these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Cozy Paws Cafe, you can take a job as a barista and take care of the cute cats and kittens who wander freely around. They need regular brushing, feeding, and playing with so you will have plenty to do. When you are on your break, take some time to pet the cats by approaching one and pressing the interaction button. Each of the cats live in the cafe, so you’ll never be short of animals to pet.

Pet ponies in the stables located at The Trot Lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If ponies are more your style, head up to The Trot Lot and speak to Roan, who can give you a job there. The ponies love to be groomed and petted, but there’s hard work to do, too, like cleaning out the stables and carrying haybales. The brushes are inside the stables if you would rather brush them, and don’t forget to grab some hay from the bales to feed them by hand. Every pony there is a prize-winning cutie, so don’t forget to pet each one before you go home.

For more LEGO Fortnite Brick Life fun, why not check out how to plan your own heist and break into the bank vault?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy