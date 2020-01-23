New end date for Fortnite Chapter 2, season one leaked

Fortnite data miners have reportedly discovered that Epic Games might be pushing back the end date for Chapter Two, season one.

Popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey posted on Twitter today that the in-game calendar API has moved the end date from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20.

Since Epic Games doesn’t comment on rumors or leaks, the extended date for Chapter Two, season one is purely speculation at this time.

Chapter Two, season one of Fortnite launched on Oct. 15, 2019, which means that it’ll be the longest-running season in the game’s history. If the date is extended to Feb. 20, that would equate to over four months of the same season.

Seasons in Fortnite typically ran between two to three months before Chapter Two was introduced—and it’s been lackluster in content. Players have grown bored of the lack of content updates or loot pool additions, especially since Fortnite’s rise to popularity was due to new content being introduced almost every week.

Epic employees were out of the office for the holidays, so it’s possible that the team fell behind on the workload for the next season.