Mando sitting on a Speeder in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Vehicle Guided Build

Not a Podracer, but this will do.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 4, 2024 07:33 am

Fortnite x Star Wars update brought a load of new content to the LEGO mode, including a LEGO Pass you can level by completing quests and earning Studs. One of the quests is to build a Vehicle Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite, so here’s how to do that.

How to build a Vehicle Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite vehicle blueprints
Not the Star Wars kind of Speeder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building a Vehicle Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite is a part of the week one Survival Weekly quests introduced with the Star Wars update. To complete this quest, you have to build any of the three Rugged Rollers vehicle blueprints currently available in LEGO Fortnite:

These blueprints were added to the game with the Mechanical Mayhem update and are a pleasant way to travel across the LEGO island. If you have nothing to drive, this is your sign to build something.

The easiest one to build is the Speeder, as it only needs a couple of Wooden Rods, Planks, and Cords, all of which are very easy to get in LEGO Fortnite. To travel with a squad, you should build an Offroader, and to transport a lot of resources, go for the Hauler.

Place the build down and follow its instructions to complete all building stages. Make sure not to prematurely remove the stand below the vehicle: Doing that cancels the blueprint, and even if the car can drive, you won’t complete the quest. You have to follow every step until the stand is removed automatically to get this done.

I found the guided vehicle builds pretty unreliable when heading off on long exploration rides, though. If you aim to explore the LEGO world, I recommend building a Speeder to get the quest done and then investing a bit more materials into building a plane. It’s not a guided build, but it’s way more fun and allows you to reach almost any point on the map.

Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.