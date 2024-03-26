How to unlock the Hauler vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite cut down the time players may spend traveling across the map by adding several new vehicles. The Hauler is among the best new vehicles, both for transport and storage, although unlocking this big rig can be tricky.

The LEGO Fortnite map is a massive, sprawling expanse made up of several biomes. If you’re traveling on foot, you’ve likely already noticed just how big it is. Vehicles have vastly improved players’ ability to maneuver around these wide open spaces, although you first need to know how to unlock and craft your vehicle of choice. If you’re trying to unlock or craft the Hauler, here’s what you should know.

How to unlock the Hauler in LEGO Fortnite

This flat bed can fit quite a lot. Image by Epic Games.

The Hauler in LEGO Fortnite is the largest vehicle currently available. As the name suggests, this vehicle is suited for hauling around passengers or materials in the large flat bed in the back. Although not the best in terms of passenger seating, the Hauler quickly rose as my personal favorite vehicle so far.

To unlock the Hauler, you need to collect all the materials listed below:

52 Wooden Rods

102 Wood

63 Granite

30 Frostpine

10 Plank

Eight Cord

Six Frostpine Rods

Two Torches

Two Glass

24 Flexwood

The vast majority of the materials above can all be found within the Grassland or Caves biome, but Frostpine is undoubtedly the most important item to get to eventually unlock and craft the Hauler.

Where to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

The Frostlands are filled with Frostpine Trees, although you need to survive the cold too. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite comes from the Frostpine Trees found only in the Frostlands biome. If you’re trying to build the Hauler, I recommend you visit this biome first before going to the considerably more hospitable Grasslands.

To survive in the Frostlands, you need to fend off the cold status effect. To do this, you can easily make an Inner Fire Charm that will keep your character warm whenever traversing this frozen tundra. I recommend this over the Spicy Burger, as the Charm will keep you warm for much, much longer.

Alongside the Hauler, you can also craft an Epic Pickaxe, Crossbow, Grand Chest, and other end game items with Frostpine. No matter your reason, it’s always good to keep a couple Frostpine stacks on hand.

