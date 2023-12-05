The invisibility glitch is real, but not how some players want it to be.

The Fortnite Chapter Five, season one invisibility glitch is fake. The spread of footage showing invisible players on TikTok shortly after the season’s release was clarified by Epic Games as a spectator mode glitch. What actually happened is that these players remained visible to their opponents during the match.

The videos of invisible Fortnite players were convincing but misleading. Players appeared invisible only in spectator mode, where their weapons seemed to float and eliminate others. This led some to try replicating the bug, with popular TikTok videos suggesting methods like building over Snooty Steppes’ maintenance hole covers or scoping in on a downed ally.

However, these techniques only made players invisible to spectators, not to enemy players in the match. Epic Games clarified this on the Fortnite Status X page on Dec. 3, confirming that “this bug is only when spectating or with teammates (after spectating them while eliminated,) enemy players will not be invisible in the match.” That means replicating this bug will provide you no gameplay advantage, and your opponents will never be invisible either.

Fortnite invisibility glitches have actually happened in the past

While it’s impossible to become invisible to other players in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one, this actually happened back in Aug. 2019 with the robot vehicle B.R.U.T.E.

During a period when the B.R.U.T.E. mech in Fortnite was already considered overpowered, a temporary glitch made both the robot and its driver invisible to enemies. Players had to rely on guessing its position from the barrage of rockets appearing out of nowhere, trying to land enough shots to destroy it before it steamrolled their squad. Epic recognized the issue and fixed it a few days later.

Epic’s history of quickly fixing severe gameplay issues, like invisibility glitches, is another reason to question other Fortnite “glitch” videos on social media. While the Chapter Five, season one glitch was real, it never gave anyone a competitive edge.