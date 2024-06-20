Is a FNAF collab coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite is known for implementing epic collabs ranging from vast franchises like Star Wars or Marvel to gaming hits like Lethal Company and Fallout. Naturally, this means many have been hoping to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s collab make its way to the island, too.

Recommended Videos

New collabs arrive in Fortnite pretty consistently and lots of speculation about future ones is constantly swirling around the community, which means it can be difficult to determine what’s actually happening. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not a FNAF collab is coming to Fortnite.

Is there a FNAF Fortnite collab?

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza would be a cool POI to explore. Images via Scott Games and Epic Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

There is currently no official information about or confirmation of a FNAF and Fortnite collaboration, but there is some evidence that may hint at a collab arriving in the future.

The biggest piece of evidence pointing toward a possible collaboration is the August 2024 timeline for FNAF lining up perfectly with Fortnite’s update schedule. This timeline teases a collab announcement for Aug. 6, which is the same day some downtime and an update are scheduled for Fortnite.

If this is a Fortnite collab, it makes sense that the announcement would come on the same day as the update since the assets would otherwise almost certainly be leaked. When updates including new skins occur, members of the Fortnite community are usually able to see exactly what they are and share them before they’re released.

An announcement on Aug. 6 coinciding with the collab files being added means the FNAF content likely wouldn’t actually be released on this date. Instead, it would just be the initial announcement of the content with the actual assets likely releasing a few weeks later since this is usually how content releases go.

With this in mind, the earliest a FNAF collab is likely to appear in Fortnite if it is actually the collaboration announced on Aug. 6 is sometime around the middle or end of August 2024. It could be even longer, but collabs usually appear pretty soon after they’re unveiled, as has been the case with others like Metallica, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Lethal Company.

FNAF could be the next gaming collab. Image via Epic Games

Beyond this evidence, there have also been several mentions of FNAF characters in official game surveys. This doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed, but it does mean Epic Games has at least been gauging player interest in FNAF. It might not be one of the officially leaked Fortnite collabs so far, but FNAF certainly seems to be a viable possibility for the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy