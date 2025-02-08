How to unlock the white glitched skin in Fortnite

If you have been playing Fortnite recently, you have probably seen a new character dressed all in white. Despite what you may assume, this isn’t a new outfit at all but a secret Fortnite skin that only shows up due to a glitch.

Recommended Videos

How to get the white outfit glitch skin in Fortnite

No one knows when this glitch first occurred or who discovered it first, but it is slowly taking over Fortnite lobbies. Anyone who has played recently, particularly in team modes like Battle Royale squads, Reload or Team Rumble, has possibly seen teams of Ramirez skins wearing this simple all-white outfit. It isn’t in the Item Shop and isn’t a regular default skin outfit, so how are players unlocking this new, and probably temporary, skin?

The skin won’t be around forever, so try the glitch soon! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to try this glitch out for yourself, the process is simple. First, load up Fortnite and choose the LEGO Fortnite mode, currently named LEGO Odyssey. Next, go to the locker tab and choose the Outfit section. Scroll right to the top and find the logo at the very top left to choose to apply a default outfit. There are various choices in the Default Outfit section, including different characters and whether you want a Casual or Battle style.

To get the glitch to work, you want to choose Emmy, the blonde-haired female character, and apply her Casual style. It should look exactly like the image below. For some reason, the glitch doesn’t work with any of the other default skins or with the battle style, only with Emmy in her casual gear.

Choose Emmy in her casual style to apply the glitch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have equipped the right skin in the right style, go to whichever regular Fortnite lobby you want to play, and you will see your new glitched skin in the white outfit. For whatever reason, the skin doesn’t show as Emmy, but instead, you have default Ramirez dressed all in white. We also noticed whatever Kicks you had on the character before you changed to Emmy in the LEGO Fortnite lobby stay on your glitched character and can’t be removed. If you don’t want your white glitched outfit to include Kicks, remove them before changing outfits in LEGO Fortnite.

At some point in a later update, this glitch will probably be fixed by Epic Games. So, if you want to try it out, you had better jump into a game of Fortnite now and try it for yourself.

Fortnite is always giving away free skins for various reasons, so why not check out what other skins you could get your hands on this year?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy