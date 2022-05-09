How to get free Fortnite skins

Fortnite comes without a price tag and prefers a monetization through cosmetic items like skins. Considering these cosmetics will only have a visual impact on players’ gameplay experience, they’re completely optional.

Epic Games introduces many new skins to the game with every patch and even if you prefer not spending any money on the game’s in-game shop, you may find yourself breaking your one rule when your favorite superhero or celebrity makes an appearance in Fortnite.

Though purchasing V-Bucks is the fastest and straightforward method when it comes to obtaining skins in Fortnite, you can also unlock them for free. If the skins in question were introduced to Fortnite as a part of an event, players may be able to add them to their collection by completing all the challenges in the event.

Alternatively, Epic also hosts tournaments during major skin releases and rewards the best performing players with skins. The following list includes all the free skins in Fortnite that players can get their hands on for free. If there aren’t any events on this list, make sure to check back later since Epic regularly introduces new events to Fortnite that also come with skins.

All the free skins in Fortnite right now

Expired free skins in Fortnite