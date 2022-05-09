 How to get free Fortnite skins - Dot Esports

How to get free Fortnite skins

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite comes without a price tag and prefers a monetization through cosmetic items like skins. Considering these cosmetics will only have a visual impact on players’ gameplay experience, they’re completely optional.

Epic Games introduces many new skins to the game with every patch and even if you prefer not spending any money on the game’s in-game shop, you may find yourself breaking your one rule when your favorite superhero or celebrity makes an appearance in Fortnite.

Though purchasing V-Bucks is the fastest and straightforward method when it comes to obtaining skins in Fortnite, you can also unlock them for free. If the skins in question were introduced to Fortnite as a part of an event, players may be able to add them to their collection by completing all the challenges in the event.

Alternatively, Epic also hosts tournaments during major skin releases and rewards the best performing players with skins. The following list includes all the free skins in Fortnite that players can get their hands on for free. If there aren’t any events on this list, make sure to check back later since Epic regularly introduces new events to Fortnite that also come with skins.

All the free skins in Fortnite right now

Skin nameRequirement
TBATBA

Expired free skins in Fortnite

Skin nameRequirementExpiry date
Chloe KimPlace high in the Chloe Kim CupMarch 24, 2022
SulturaBe PS Plus MemberMarch 14, 2022
Naomi OsakaPlace high in the Naomi Osaka CupMarch 2, 2022
Bruno MarsPlace high in the Silk Sonic CupFeb. 7, 2022
Rainbow RacerComplete the Refer a Friend ChallengesJan. 10, 2022
Polar PeelyOpen a Winterfest 2021 presentJan. 6, 2022
KrisabelleOpen a Winterfest 2021 presentJan. 6, 2022