How to refer a friend in Fortnite - Dot Esports

Playing Fortnite with friends is always fun. Why not add more?

Are you looking to bring some of your friends into Fortnite? Well, the game’s new Refer a Friend program can help with that while giving you multiple rewards to boot.

Players have been playing Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight for nearly two months and have had the pleasure of experiencing weekly updates and a number of crossovers, including Dune, The Batman Who Laughs, and another Ariana Grande skin. And now, mainstay players can look no further than the new Refer a Friend program to add even more content to the fray all while bringing friends along for the ride.

Similar to the game’s already existing reboot a friend program, which was introduced earlier this year, the Refer a Friend system is perfect for any player looking to join the game.

How to refer a friend in Fortnite

To sign up for the Refer a Friend program, players first must go to the Refer a Friend website to add up to five Fortnite friends.

The friend must be either a completely new player or have a total of fewer than 120 minutes of playtime or two hours. The playtime includes Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads in the last 30 days. Thankfully, Epic tells you if your friends are eligible.

Here are steps for going about the process:

Log in to the Refer a Friend website with your Epic Games account. Add a friend who meets the aforementioned criteria. Play with your friends and complete the tasks.

You’ll have until Nov. 14, 2021, at 10:59pm CT to log in, register, and join the campaign. Then you’ll have until the same time on Jan. 10, 2022, to complete all of the tasks and earn all of the rewards.