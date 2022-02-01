How to unlock the new Marshmello skins, Marsha and Marshinobi, in Fortnite

Epic Games has become a master of collaborations over the years. Fortnite features its own characters that have important roles in the game’s storyline, as well as many artists and content creators from the real world who have made their way into the game.

The first Marshmello skin, featuring the artist himself, became available in 2019 during his concert in Fortnite. In December, Epic added a new style for the skin. And with Patch 19.20, two new Marshmello skins are being added to Fortnite, creating the Melloverse.

How can you unlock the new Marshmello skins, Marsha and Marshinobi, in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

The new Marshmello skins, Marsha and Marshinobi, can be purchased from the in-game shop with V-Bucks while they’re available. These skins will be added to the Item Shop on Feb. 1 at 6pm CT, Epic announced. Marsha and Marshmello also come with a set of unique back blings and pickaxes, allowing players to create their own style in the Melloverse.

The original Marshmello skin will also be available in the in-game shop and purchasing it will automatically unlock its second style, Toasted Marshmello.

Like most skins, however, Marsha and Marshinobi will eventually rotate out of the shop, meaning players will have a limited time to add Marsha and Marshinobi to their collections. If you’re reading this at a later date and the skins aren’t showing up in the store, it means that you may be slightly late to the party. There’s no need to worry, however, since most Fortnite skins rotate in and out of the in-game shop. The Marshmello skins are likely to come back to the shop in the future, and once they do, you can purchase them in exchange for V-Bucks.

These two skins are being added to Fortnite as a part of the Melloverse, indicating that Epic may have plans to add even more Marshmello-inspired skins to the game. At time of writing, players can vote for a future Marshmello Lobby Track and choose a song from the artist’s next album as a future Lobby Track that will get added to the game.