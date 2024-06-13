How to unlock the Grasslands Trophy in LEGO Fortnite

There’s always something new in LEGO Fortnite. Following v.30.10, Epic Games added new Trophies to the game, including the Grasslands Trophy.

These new trophies are excellent for players looking to prove their biome expertise in LEGO Fortnite. Regardless of your favorite Biome, there’s a trophy for everyone, and they all require a few steps. While these requirements may look simple, you must endure one of the hardest battles in the LEGO Fortnite Biomes before returning to your village and listening to the songs of your glory.

How do you unlock the Grasslands Trophy in LEGO Fortnite?

The symbol of conquering Grasslands solidifies in this trophy. Image via Epic Games

To unlock the Grasslands Trophy in LEGO Fortnite, you need to beat a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands. Once you complete this encounter, go to a level 10 Grasslands Village and interact with it.

You need to play LEGO Fortnite in Expert Mode to get the Grasslands Trophy and its other Biome equivalents, Dry Valley Trophy and Frostlands Trophy.

How to defeat a Storm-Wild Brute in LEGO Fortnite

They’re purple and stronger. I’d stick to long-range combat just to avoid the chance of dropping my gear close to this majestic beast. Image via Epic Games

Storm-Wild Brutes are exclusively available in LEGO Fortnite’s Expert Mode. They spawn in all the Biomes in the game and are stronger than the regular Brutes.

Considering their increased power level, I recommend taking a Totem of the Immortal to your first Storm-Wild Brute encounter. Healing and staying alive during this encounter will give you the upper hand. If you want to keep your distance, use a Recurve Crossbow and Dynamites to defeat a Storm-Wild Brute in LEGO Fortnite.

In addition to being more powerful, Storm-Wild Brutes also have more HP, meaning the fight will be longer. Epic Charms and healing items will be vital during this encounter, especially if you fight the Brute in a small space.

After beating the Storm-Wild Brute, return to your Grasslands Village, which should be in tier 10. Navigate to the Village Square and interact with it to finally claim your Grasslands Trophy.

I’ve been neglecting to start a Frostland Village for a while now, and its respective trophy will be the perfect excuse to get myself out to the coldest Biome in the game. As you venture into new Biomes, you’ll also face new Storm-Wild enemies in various forms as there are more threats on the map.

