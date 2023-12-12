LEGO Fortnite Village upgrade list: All Village tiers and effects

Although there are plenty of places to see, items to find, and enemies to fight, the core of LEGO Fortnite lies in the player’s home base, the Village. This village is where you can rest, upgrade your gear, recruit new friends, and upgrade your base for even better results.
When upgrading one’s village, players must consider a few different aspects, including whether they have the resources to reach the next tier, if they have enough decorations and buildings to qualify, and what they’ll be getting in the following level. Each tier has its own benefits, all of which stack until you finally reach the max for that one specific village.
Here is the comprehensive village upgrade list, complete with all tiers, effects, and necessary resources.
All village tiers in LEGO Fortnite
Each tier will require a set amount of different resources, all of which will continue to ramp up in difficulty. When players first build a village, they will immediately gain access to recruiting NPCs for their village, so they can help protect the area, along with heading out with players on adventures.
It is also important to note each village tier will require a specific village rating, and to increase this rating, players must build buildings, decorations, and other objects in the space allotted. Players will know they’ve hit the village rating requirement when the Village Square statue begins to glow gold.
Each village can upgrade up to 10 times and can hold a maximum of five villagers. Unfortunately, the size of the village will not grow as it moves up tiers, but players will have access to better tools with their villagers, including the ability to forage for resources, cooking available food, and even gaining the ability to accept gifts from NPCs.
|Village Tier
|Required resources
|Effects
|Tier one
|Automatically acquired after building Village Square
|– Villagers equip a health charm
– Friendly explorer NPCs will visit the village
– Players can ask one NPC to live at the village
|Tier two
|15 Wood, 15 Granite
|– Villagers can now forage for resources, and refine wood and stone.
|Tier three
|10 Planks, 20 Granite
|– Villagers will periodically give gifts to players
– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
|Tier four
|10 Knotroot, 15 Planks, 25 Granite
|– Villagers can now cook for the players, as well as extract seeds or tend farm plots
– Villagers assigned to woodcutting will get more wood types
|Tier five
|15 Knotroot, 20 Planks, 15 Marble
|– Your village is now a must-see destination that will attract rarer villagers
– Sleeping in your village will leave villagers well rested, giving them bonus health and defense
– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
|Tier six
|20 Knotroot, 30 Granite Slabs
|– Villagers can smelt down metal, refine textiles, and collect gems
– Stonecutting villagers will find more stone types
|Tier seven
|20 Knotroot, 20 Marble Slabs
|– Villagers can gift new recipes to players
|Tier eight
|30 Marble Slabs, 10 Rough Amber
|– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
|Tier nine
|15 Flexwood, 15 Obsidian, 10 Cut Amber
|– Villagers can head out to other biomes for resources
|Tier 10
|15 Flexwood Rod, 30 Obsidian Slabs, 20 Cut Amber
|– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village