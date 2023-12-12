LEGO Fortnite Village upgrade list: All Village tiers and effects

One tier at a time.

The Village Square in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are plenty of places to see, items to find, and enemies to fight, the core of LEGO Fortnite lies in the player’s home base, the Village. This village is where you can rest, upgrade your gear, recruit new friends, and upgrade your base for even better results.

When upgrading one’s village, players must consider a few different aspects, including whether they have the resources to reach the next tier, if they have enough decorations and buildings to qualify, and what they’ll be getting in the following level. Each tier has its own benefits, all of which stack until you finally reach the max for that one specific village.

Here is the comprehensive village upgrade list, complete with all tiers, effects, and necessary resources.

All village tiers in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite character with an axe
Building a thriving community. Image via Epic Games

Each tier will require a set amount of different resources, all of which will continue to ramp up in difficulty. When players first build a village, they will immediately gain access to recruiting NPCs for their village, so they can help protect the area, along with heading out with players on adventures.

Related

How to upgrade Crafting Bench to Epic tier in LEGO Fortnite
Who are Rare Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?
Can you move your village in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

It is also important to note each village tier will require a specific village rating, and to increase this rating, players must build buildings, decorations, and other objects in the space allotted. Players will know they’ve hit the village rating requirement when the Village Square statue begins to glow gold.

Each village can upgrade up to 10 times and can hold a maximum of five villagers. Unfortunately, the size of the village will not grow as it moves up tiers, but players will have access to better tools with their villagers, including the ability to forage for resources, cooking available food, and even gaining the ability to accept gifts from NPCs.

Village TierRequired resourcesEffects
Tier oneAutomatically acquired after building Village Square– Villagers equip a health charm
– Friendly explorer NPCs will visit the village
– Players can ask one NPC to live at the village
Tier two15 Wood, 15 Granite– Villagers can now forage for resources, and refine wood and stone.
Tier three10 Planks, 20 Granite– Villagers will periodically give gifts to players
– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
Tier four10 Knotroot, 15 Planks, 25 Granite– Villagers can now cook for the players, as well as extract seeds or tend farm plots
– Villagers assigned to woodcutting will get more wood types
Tier five15 Knotroot, 20 Planks, 15 Marble– Your village is now a must-see destination that will attract rarer villagers
– Sleeping in your village will leave villagers well rested, giving them bonus health and defense
– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
Tier six20 Knotroot, 30 Granite Slabs– Villagers can smelt down metal, refine textiles, and collect gems
– Stonecutting villagers will find more stone types
Tier seven20 Knotroot, 20 Marble Slabs– Villagers can gift new recipes to players
Tier eight30 Marble Slabs, 10 Rough Amber– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village
Tier nine15 Flexwood, 15 Obsidian, 10 Cut Amber– Villagers can head out to other biomes for resources
Tier 1015 Flexwood Rod, 30 Obsidian Slabs, 20 Cut Amber– Players can ask another NPC to live at the village

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.