LEGO Fortnite Village upgrade list: All Village tiers and effects

Although there are plenty of places to see, items to find, and enemies to fight, the core of LEGO Fortnite lies in the player’s home base, the Village. This village is where you can rest, upgrade your gear, recruit new friends, and upgrade your base for even better results.

When upgrading one’s village, players must consider a few different aspects, including whether they have the resources to reach the next tier, if they have enough decorations and buildings to qualify, and what they’ll be getting in the following level. Each tier has its own benefits, all of which stack until you finally reach the max for that one specific village.

Here is the comprehensive village upgrade list, complete with all tiers, effects, and necessary resources.

All village tiers in LEGO Fortnite

Building a thriving community. Image via Epic Games

Each tier will require a set amount of different resources, all of which will continue to ramp up in difficulty. When players first build a village, they will immediately gain access to recruiting NPCs for their village, so they can help protect the area, along with heading out with players on adventures.

It is also important to note each village tier will require a specific village rating, and to increase this rating, players must build buildings, decorations, and other objects in the space allotted. Players will know they’ve hit the village rating requirement when the Village Square statue begins to glow gold.

Each village can upgrade up to 10 times and can hold a maximum of five villagers. Unfortunately, the size of the village will not grow as it moves up tiers, but players will have access to better tools with their villagers, including the ability to forage for resources, cooking available food, and even gaining the ability to accept gifts from NPCs.