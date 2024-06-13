How to craft the Totem of the Immortal in Fortnite

Charms and totems in LEGO Fortnite are essentials for late-game adventures, and the Totem of the Immortal can be the perfect addition to your build, especially if you’re clumsy like me and find your HP at one heart too often.

While you can quickly get healing items all over the map in LEGO Fortnite, items like Totem of the Immortal will require you to gather specific resources before you can craft them. Even if you’re familiar with all the dangers of LEGO Fortnite, a new addition to the game mode could catch you off guard, making the Totem of the Immortal a valuable part of your kit.

How to get the Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite

Immortality is yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite, you need three Wool Thread, five Cut Amber, five Obsidian Slab, and one Sand Brute Scale. You can find the Totem of the Immortal in the Crafting Bench’s Charm tab, which has a shield icon.

Wool Thread : Pet a sheep and put the Wool into the Spinning Wheel to get Wool Thread.

: Pet a sheep and put the Wool into the Spinning Wheel to get Wool Thread. Cut Amber : Build a Gem Cutter and go to the Desert Biome, a sandy area in the game world, to mine Rough Amber with a Pickaxe. Put those into the Gem Cutter to get Cut Amber.

: Build a Gem Cutter and go to the Desert Biome, a sandy area in the game world, to mine Rough Amber with a Pickaxe. Put those into the Gem Cutter to get Cut Amber. Obsidian Slab : Mine Obsidian with a Rare Pickaxe and put it into the Stone Breaker to get Obsidian Slab.

: Mine Obsidian with a Rare Pickaxe and put it into the Stone Breaker to get Obsidian Slab. Sand Brute Scale: Go to the Desert Biome and fight a Sand Brute to get a Sand Brute Scale. You can use long-range weapons, such as a Bow or a Crossbow, in this fight to avoid taking excessive damage.

What does the Totem of the Immortal do in LEGO Fortnite?

The Totem of the Immortal revives players in LEGO Fortnite after they take lethal damage. This means that if your HP drops to zero heart icons, Totem of the Immortal will trigger, returning you to life. Once you’re alive again, the Totem of the Immortal will disappear, and you’ll need to replace it with a new one for another revive.

Should you get the Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite?

Brutes won’t be ready for your second arrival. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it may be embarrassing to confess, I use more Totem of the Immortal than the average LEGO Fortnite player. Due to not paying enough attention to my surroundings, I often find myself swarmed by enemies, making Totem of the Immortal a clutch item.

However, if you know how to keep your distance and manage resources alongside perfectly dodging enemy mechanics, you may not need the Totem of the Immortal. In summary, I recommend getting the Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite if you’re playing in a challenging survival mode (or on Expert difficulty) where you can’t afford to get knocked down.

